EAST LANSING — Owosso’s softball team will take on Marysville for the Division 2 state championshipat 10 a.m. today at Secchia Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University.
The Trojans (36-3), making their first-ever appearance in the title game, were trying for the school’s first-ever softball championship. Marysville, making its third appearance, is seeking its second state crown after winning it in 1983, with a 13-1 over Ludington.
JoEllen Smith’s No. 5-ranked Trojans, coming off a 2-1 win over Gaylord in Thursday’s state semifinals, brought in a 36-3 record as well as a 17-game winning streak. Junior right-hander Macy Irelan, verbally committed to play softball at Kent State University, pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks against Gaylord.
The Vikings were an honorable mention in the final state poll and bring a in a 31-6 record and a 10-game winning streak. Marysville defeated Chelsea 7-1 in its semifinal as left-handed pitcher Kirsten Smith pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Owosso shortstop Jamie Maier, all smiles following Thursday’s state semifinal win, was looking forward to the championship game.
“I’m excited — I’m ready to get this started,” Maier said with a smile. “It’s going to be a good game, everybody should show up. It’s going to be a great game.”
Owosso has been riding the arm of Irelan all season. The junior has pitched every inning but one.
Irelan, 36-3 on the season with more than 470 strikeouts and an ERA well under 1.0, hasn’t been a one-person wrecking crew, Smith said. The team has rallied together behind the pitcher, letting her know that everything isn’t on her shoulders.
“They tell her any time someone gets a run against us, they come in and just let her know, ‘We’ve got your back,’ ” Smith said. “And they have so. She’s got to believe it, after the last three or four games, they have her back.”
Smith brings in a career record of 808-538 over 38 years, all at Owosso. This season was the first in which one of her teams made it past the regional finals.
Coach Ryan Rathje stands 290-107 in 18 years at Marysville.
