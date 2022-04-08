BYRON — Juul Haartman scored three goals and Byron captured a season-opening 6-1 girls soccer victory over Charyl Stockwell Academy Thursday.
Julianna Goodrich, Pearl Schmidt and Mya Foster also scored for the Eagles.
Amber Snow made six saves for the Eagles while Schmidt had one save.
Byron led 4-0 at halftime.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Perry wins, 9-8
PERRY — Ella Kloecker had three hits and three RBIs as Perry outlasted Stockbridge 9-8 Thursday.
Kloeckner had a pair of doubles. Olivia Winans, Teagen Hallock, Lorraine Tharnish and Jenna O’Bryant also hit safely for the Ramblers.
Sara Austin was the winning pitcher. Austin worked seven innings, giving up eight runs and 11 hits. She struck out nine and walked four.
BASEBALL
Byron wins by one
BYRON — Byron defeated Genesee Christian, 6-5, Wednesday thanks to Troy Bedell’s walkoff walk to force in a run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
Tyler Hermann picked up the pitching win, going two innings and permitting one hit with three strikeouts and no walks.
Caleb Joslin had two hits in three at-bats for the Eagles.
Stockbridge 10, Perry 8
PERRY — Stockbridge defeated Perry, 10-8, Thursday in baseball action.
Bryce Krupp, Jylon Peek and Blake Lantis all had two hits for the Ramblers.
Peek worked 4 1/3 innings and gave up 10 runs on eight hits. He struck out nine and walked none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.