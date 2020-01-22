OVID — Sarah Marvin finished with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds as third-ranked Byron defeated Ovid-Elsie 44-24 to remain undefeated.
“Sarah is such a tough matchup,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “We did our best, but she still dominated.”
Byron (10-0, 8-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) jumped four spots in Tuesday’s Division 3 Associated Press poll.
Caitlyn Walter led Ovid-Elsie with nine points in the loss. The Marauders dropped to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the MMAC.
Fowler 57, Laingsburg 39
LAINGSBURG — Grace Graham scored 12 points with eight rebounds and seven steals, but it wasn’t enough as Laingsburg lost 57-39 to Fowler Tuesday.
The Eagles opened up a 36-23 halftime lead and the Wolfpack couldn’t recover.
“I’ve never seen a game where the other team made every shot it put up and we were missing everything we put up,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “Fowler simply outplayed us tonight.”
Laingsburg (7-4, 4-3 CMAC) got nine points apiece from Kara Mahoney and Lorna Strieff. Sage Wurm had five rebounds.
The Wolfpack dropped its second straight league game, also falling 45-39 Friday to Portland St. Patrick.
Fowler (7-3, 6-1 CMAC) was led by 17-point scorers Emma Riley and Mia Riley. The Eagles made eight 3-pointers with Emma Riley sinking five. The Eagles remained one game behind first-place Pewamo-Westphalia (8-2, 7-0), which roughed up Bath 52-14 Tuesday.
Durand 74, Mt. Morris 35
MT. MORRIS — Three Railroaders reached double-digit point totals as Durand rolled Mt. Morris, Tuesday.
Jordyn Lawrence led Durand (5-5, 4-4 MMAC) with 17 points, four steals and five assists. Jessica Winslow scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, and Kennedy Pawloski added 13 points and six steals.
Janae Branch had 18 points for Mt. Morris.
Stockbridge 41, Perry 32
PERRY — Alyssa Welsh scored 19 points but Stockbridge downed Perry, 41-32, Tuesday.
Perry (4-6, 2-4 GLAC) got six points from Katie Kiger. The Ramblers could not overcome a 29-15 halftime deficit.
Stockbridge was led by Gwen Rogazinski’s 15 points. The Panthers and Leslie currently share first place in the GLAC with 4-1 marks. Stockbridge is 8-3 overall.
Welsh (1,060 career points) continued to climb up the area’s all-time scoring list, passing Caitlyn Bruff (1,054) and Jene Braden and Joelle Toma (1,045) to move into 22nd. She is 15 points shy of the Perry all-time record, held by Kesley Finch (1,075).
BYRON 44, OVID-ELSIE 24
BYRON (10-0, 8-0 MMAC): Haley Hooley 1 0-0 2, Allison Hooley 0 0-0 0, Sarah Marvin 7 4-4 20, Makayla Clement 5 1-2 12, Raegan Forgie 0 0-0 0, Becky Marvin 3 0-0 6, Makenna Clement 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 5-6 44.
OVID-ELSIE (8-4, 5-3 MMAC): Kalista Bancroft 0 0-0 0, Kiah Longoria 1 0-0 3, Tristin Ziola 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Walter 3 2-2 9, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 3, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Lauren Barton 3 1-2 7, Madison Cunningham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-4 24.
Byron 9 11 14 10 — 44
O-E 7 3 6 8 — 24
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 3 (Longoria 1, Walter 1, Hall 1). Byron 3 (Sarah Marvin 2, Makayla Clement 1). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 16 (Lauren Barton 8). Byron (Sarah Marvin 13, Makayla Clement 8). Assists: Ovid-Elsie (Hall 1). Byron (Sarah Marvin 6, Makayla Clement 4, Becky Marvin 3, Makenna Clement 2). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 5 (Barton 3). Byron (H. Hooley 3).
FOWLER 57, LAINGSBURG 39
FOWLER (7-3, 6-1 CMAC): Emma Riley 17 points, Mia Riley 17 points. Totals: 21 7-11 57.
LAINGSBURG (7-4, 4-3 CMAC): Kara Mahoney 4 0-0 9, Grace Graham 5 2-3 12, Lorna Strieff 4 0-0 9, Erica Wade 2 0-0 4, Gabby Paquet 1 1-2 3, Sage Wurm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-6 39.
Fowler 24 12 15 6 — 57
Laingsburg 15 8 9 7 — 39
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 2 (Mahoney 1, Strieff 1). Fowler 8 (Emma Riley 5, Mia Riley 2, Koenigschnecht 1). Rebounds: Laingsburg (Graham 8, Wurm 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Laingsburg 12. Fowler 9. Steals: Laingsburg (Graham 7).
STOCKBRIDGE 41, PERRY 32
Stockbridge (8-3, 4-1): Rogozinski 7 0-1 15, Mazuca 5 0-0 13 Totals: 18 0-1 41.
Perry (4-6, 2-4): Emily Rathbun 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Welsh 6 4-6 19, Emma Cochrane 1 1-2 3, Katie Kiger 3 0-0 6 Totals: 11 6-11 32.
Stockbridge 8 11 18 4 — 41
Perry 5 10 9 8 — 32
3-Point Goals: Perry 4 (Welsh 3); Stockbridge 5 (Mazuca 3).
DURAND 74, MT. MORRIS 35
Durand (5-5, 4-4): Jordyn Lawrence 5 3-5 17, Jessica Winslow 7 0-0 TP, Kennedy Pawloski 3 5-6 13, Sydney Leydig 2 3-6 8 Totals: 25 16-29 74.
Mt. Morris (2-8, 1-7): J. Branch 18 Totals: 35.
Durand 21 15 23 15 — 74
Mt. Morris 6 13 11 5 — 35
3-Point Goals: Durand 6 (Lawrence 2). Rebounds:Durand (Winslow 10). Assists: Durand (Lawrence 5). Steals:Durand (Pawloski). Blocked Shots:Durand (Winslow 3).
