CORUNNA — With three bouts left in Wednesday’s Division 3 team district championship match, Corunna held a 33-25 lead over Chesaning. Cavalier senior Colin Lavery was about to take the mat for his 160-pound bout against Chesaning’s Vito Maniaci.
It was then that Lavery got a few last-minute words from Corunna head coach Dave Wibert.
“I was looking for the pin and right before the match, coach comes up to me and said, ‘If you pin this one, it pretty much is sold and we’re guaranteed to win,’” Lavery said. “I went on there and put on the cradle, planning to pin him, but (Maniaci) went out there and fought really well.”
Lavery settled for an 11-2 major decision, giving Corunna a comfortable 37-25 lead. The Cavaliers went on to win 49-25, securing their first district title since 2017.
Corunna closed out the championship match with Hunter Dilley’s win by disqualification at 171 pounds after getting illegally slammed. He was unable to continue the match. The final win was Decklan Davis’ 3:12 pin of Justin Rodriguez at 189 pounds.
“It was a good win,” Lavery said. “I think all of us kind of agreed that we did it for coach. Coach deserved it. We’ve been close so many years and we were the underdogs this year and we showed up.”
Corunna advances to the Division 3 team regionals next week and will face Alma in the semifinals. The location of the regional is yet to be determined.
The Cavaliers opened districts defeating Durand 45-21. Chesaning, which finished its dual-meet season at 11-5, turned back Ovid-Elsie in its semifinal, 48-21.
“Both of them (Durand and Chesaning) were very tough — I wasn’t sure what the outcome was going to be,” Wibert said. “I knew our boys were going to have to bring the best game that they and they did.”
The Cavaliers were coming off a third-place finish in the Flint Metro League championships.
“The Flint Metro is a grind. They have some Division 1 and Division 2 schools and we’re the small school there. And we try to chase competition to prepare us for things like this. And it seemed like it worked out today.”
Wibert said he felt like each win was important and also every match that the Cavaliers did not give up bonus points was important.
“I had a few freshman who came in and dropped a match, but they didn’t get pinned,” Wibert said. “And they got pins against Durand and we brought them into our senior leadership. Xavier Anderson is a junior but gets a pin, and Colin Lavery is a senior, gets a major decision. Decklan Davis comes in and gets the final pin to kind of seal the deal for us. D’Angelo Campos and Luke Tuller get pins. Everybody who came up with bonus points were key.”
Chesaning coach Jeremy Reiber said his squad delivered two solid matches in the districts. The semifinal win over Ovid-Elsie was especially gratifying, he said.
“We opened really well and we actually won a couple of matches we weren’t even expected to,” Reiber said. “They performed well, wrestled really hard with high energy. The second one, against Corunna, we had a guy get hurt in the first match and so we had to void at 140 and that really hurt. We didn’t quite get a couple of matchups we were looking for. We got one controversial call and that was it. The dual was actually a lot closer than the score says.”
Chesaning took a 12-0 lead as Kayden Witt pinned 215-pound opponent Austin Oginsky in 1:14 and Brenden Quackenbush pinned Nichota Dunn in 1:53. The Indians led 18-0 when Quinton Everett won by void at 103.
D’Angelo Campos got Corunna on the board by pinning Aurali Garcia in 24 seconds at 112.
“I wasn’t worried, but I was just more worried about how our energy was going to be during the duals and if was going to be low or high,” Campos said “We came out high (energy) tonight.”
Corunna closed the deficit to 18-12 when Ethan Bennett won unopposed at 119. Joaquin Campos delivered a 5-2 victory over Chesaning’s Dakota Obuchowski to bring Corunna within 18-15. Tuller then put Corunna up 21-18 by pinning Aiden Dempsey in 15 seconds.
Chesaning regained the lead, 22-21, when Connor Everett captured a 15-3 major decision over Dontae Chunko at 135.
Corunna then won 28 of the final 31 points. Corunna’s Dayne Zeeman collected a forfeit victory at 140 as the Cavaliers went ahead 27-22. Dylen Rogers of Chesaning scored a 5-3 decision over Corunna’s Caden Minton. Corunna’s Xavier Anderson stretched the Cavaliers lead from two points to eight, pinning Alec Fowler in 1:49.
That set the stage for Corunna’s final flurry.
“It means a lot because it took us a while to get an actual district championship,” Joaquin Campos said. “It’s a lot of hard work for a bunch of young men.”
Xavier Anderson said the district championship also meant a lot to him.
“It feels pretty good since my brothers won a district title as freshman, but I didn’t win one as a freshman,” he said. “It feels pretty good to get one now.”
Corunna’s victory over Durand featured pins from D’Angelo Campos (41 seconds), Chunko (3:37) and Lavery (3:15). Posting decision wins were Joaquin Campos (6-4), Dayne Zeeman (5-2), Caden Minton (12-6), Anderson (9-5) and Davis (8-2).
Durand got pin victories from Drew Alward at 125 (35 seconds) and Dominik Watson at 160 (1:24). Posting a decision triumph was Gaven Brewer at 130 (7-2).
The Railroaders finished 16-6 in dual meets. Head coach Brian Hittle said his squad did not wrestle well Wednesday.
“It is what it is and we lost,” Hittle said. “Our team is not as bad as it showed tonight. But congratulations to Corunna.”
Chesaning’s win over Ovid-Elsie in the semifinals featured the pins from Quinton Everett at 112 (2:00), Dempsey at 130 (2:50), Lane Miller at 171 (22 seconds), Witt at 215 (3:50) and Quackenbush at 285 (1:13). The Indians got decision triumphs from Connor Everett at 135 (8-1) and Rodriguez at 189 (3-2).
Ovid-Elsie received pins from Cole Workman at 119 (4 seconds) and decision wins from Clayton Juhas at 125 (7-4), Gavyn Perry at 140 (11-9) and Josh Everden at 160 (5-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.