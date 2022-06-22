MORRICE — It was a sweet repeat for Emma Valentine, who captured her second straight MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 4 state championship in the high jump June 4 at Hudsonville.
The Morrice senior also set a school record height of 5 feet 6 inches, surpassing Sarah Dart’s former record of 5-5 three times during the season. Dart’s old record was set in 2001.
Valentine said she cleared 5-6 on her second try at the finals. Marlette’s Olivia Findlay was second at 5-3.
“It was very nerve-wracking coming back after winning it last year, having that on my shoulders,” Valentine said. “I thought I could probably win it again and I’m very glad that I did and showed up for everybody who came out. I had some very good competition that day.”
Valentine finished first in every MHSAA competition she participated in during the 2022 campaign. For those accomplishments, she has been named the 2022 Argus-Press Female Track Athlete of the Year.
Morrice head track and field coach Brad Long said it’s a well-deserved honor for Valentine, who is a hard worker willing to put in the extra hours of training. Long said Valentine began training for the track and field season months in advance.
“She started putting in the work last summer,” Long said. “We were looking for high jump pit coaches or high jump camps for her to go to. We found one over at Reeths-Puffer High School (in Muskegon). She goes over there maybe once a week. And this winter, she would come in and work out in the weight room in the morning with the football players. And she’d come in and lift. She’s put in a lot of work.”
Valentine said receiving the Athlete of the Year honor from The Argus-Press was something she will always cherish.
“I was very, very happy,” Valentine said. “I never really thought anything like this was going to come to me. This is my first time.”
She said winning the state title by three inches was a bit different from last year. She won the state championship last season at 5-4, a height also cleared by two other competitors. Because Valentine had fewer misses, she captured the crown.
Valentine was also able to stay injury-free this spring after suffering a stress fracture in the first meet of the 2021 season.
“It was to the top of my right foot,” she said. “I still have a few problems, but they are easy to work through.”
Staying healthy gave her a better chance at breaking the school record. Valentine first eclipsed Dart’s school record by clearing 5-51/4 at the Pewamo-Westphalia “Last Chance Meet” May 17. She then captured a Division 4 regional title four days later by clearing 5-4 at Coldwater.
Valentine then cleared 5-6 in her final two meets — The Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet May 31 at Waverly High School in Lansing and the state finals.
“That was amazing, that was very exciting,” Valentine said. “It was kind of on my own. Everyone else was out like running their events. So I kind of got my own break times and I could kind of get myself a breath between every jump and make sure I was ready. There were coaches there helping me at times too, that was very nice.”
Valentine also won the Fulton Invitational (5-4) May 14; the Genesee Area Conference League Meet (5-2) May 10; the Stockbridge Invitational (5-3) May 6; the Auburn C. Perkins Memorial Spartan Invitational in Webberville (5-2) April 29; the Blue Devil Relays (5-0) at Lake Fenton High School April 23; the Shake Off the Rust Invitational in Davison (5-2) April 14; and the Fowlerville Early Season Open (5-0) April 6.
She capped off her high school career by competing at the Midwest Meet of Champions at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana June 11. There she competed in the high jump against some of the top athletes from three different states, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Valentine finished tied for fourth at 5-4.
Valentine will be attending Siena Heights University in Adrian and will be competing in track and field. She plans to major in pre-veterinary medicine.
“I had a very good senior year and it was a good way to go out,” Valentine said.
2022 Argus-Press All-Area Girls Track and Field Teams
Athlete of the Year
Emma Valentine, Morrice
Valentine was never beaten during an MHSAA-sanctioned high school meet in her senior season. She had the best height of anyone in The Argus-Press area, regardless of class.
FIRST TEAM
Distance Runners
Clara Krupp, New Lothrop
The Hornet senior finished 13th at the Division 3 state finals in the 800-meter run. Krupp clocked a time of 2 minutes, 27.31 seconds. Krupp was the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference individual champion in the 800 run, the 1,600 run and the 3,200 run. Her season-best times in those events were 2:25.76, 5:39.11 and 12:41.85. She also helped the Hornets win the 3,200 relay at the MMAC Championships.
Grace O’Neill, Perry
O’Neill, a senior, finished sixth at the GLAC Championships in the 1,600-meter run in a season-best 5:57.01. Her best time in the 3,200 run was a 12:58.46.
Sprinter
Emma Kribs, Laingsburg
The senior clocked the fastest 100-meter dash time in the area by running a 13.02 while placing second at the Williamston Invitational. She was second at the Division 3 regionals with a state-qualifying finish of 13.13, She anchored the Wolfpack’s regional title team in the 400 relay with a 52.28 time.
Middle Distance
Libby Summerland, Owosso
Summerland finished 15th in the state in the 400-meter dash at the Division 2 finals. The sophomore also placed sixth at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions in the same event, running 1:01.92. Her best time of the season in that event was a 1:01.05 while winning the Davison Twilight Classic.
Hurdler
Jessica Kozlowski, Ovid-Elsie
The freshman placed 14th in the state in the 100-meter hurdles (17.29) at the Division 3 finals.
She reigned as the MMAC champion in the 100 hurdles, placing first in all three league jamborees. Her season-best time in the 100 hurdles was an area-best 17.15 seconds. Kozlowski also placed seventh in the 100 hurdles at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions (17.46).
Field Events
Claire Agnew, Owosso
Agnew finished second in the state in the pole vault at the Division 2 finals. Agnew cleared a school-record 11 feet. Agnew was a regional runner-up and a Flint Metro League champion in the pole vault. She broke the school record in the pole vault numerous times this season.
Anna Nixon, Perry
Nixon was a two-time state placer at the Division 3 finals. The junior finished fifth in the state in the discus with a throw of 112 feet, 7 inches and she was also 19th in the long jump at 14-31/2. Nixon’s best throw in the discus this past season was an area-best 114-1 while winning a regional championship. Her best long jump distance was an area-best 17 feet, 3/4 of an inch while winning a regional crown in that event.
She was fourth at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions in the discus.
Sprint Relay
Laingsburg
The Wolfpack’s 400 meter relay team of Ashley Bila, Hailey Bila, Kyleigh Luna and Addison Elkins finished ninth in the state. They clocked a time of 52.19 seconds at the Division 3 finals.
Distance Relay
New Lothrop
The Hornets’ 3,200 relay team of Ally Andres, Klara Mulcahy, Josie Bauman and Clara Krupp clocked an area-best time of 10:38.41 while placing first at the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championships.
SECOND TEAM
Distance Runners
Piper White, Ovid-Elsie
The freshman finished 11th in the 3,200-meter run at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions. White clocked a time of 13:15.95. She also ran second in the 3,200 run at the MMAC Championships, clocking a season-best 13:12.07. Her best time in the 1,600 run was 6:11.51.
Hannah Oakes, Chesaning
Oakes, a sophomore, placed second at the MMAC Championships in the 800-meter run in a season-best time of 2:35.46.
Sprinter
Neele’ge’ Sims, Corunna
Sims captured Flint Metro League championships in the 100-meter dash (13.39) and 200 dash (27.52) along with winning a conference crown and regional title in the long jump, where she was 16th in the state. She had the second-fastest time in the area in the 100 dash (13.39) and ranked first in the 200 dash (26.86).
Middle Distance
Lorna Strieff, Laingsburg
The senior clocked a season-best time of 1:03.60 in the 400-meter dash while placing fifth at the Central Michigan Athletic Conference Championships. She was third in the same event at the Division 3 regionals in 1:04.07.
Hurdler
Logan Zerka, Durand
Zerka clocked the fastest 300-meter hurdles time in the area with her 51.01 clocking. Zerka also reigned as the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champion in the 300 hurdles, placing first in each of the three jamborees. Zerka finished third at the Division 3 regionals.
Field Events
Ellie Toney, Corunna
The Cavalier senior was a two-time state placer after winning regional titles in those two events. She finished 11th in the state in the shot put, throwing 35 feet, 1 inch at the Division 2 finals. Toney also finished 23rd in the discus, throwing 99-7. Toney was a regional champion in the discus with a season-best throw of 102-9. She was a regional champ in the shot put with a season-best throw of 35-10.
Peyton Spicer, Owosso
Spicer tied for third in the state in the high jump by clearing a personal-best 5-2 at the Division 2 finals. The sophomore placed third at the Division 2 regionals in the high jump and placed a regional champion in the high jump and took fourth in the regionals in the discus.
Sprint Relay
New Lothrop
The Hornets’ 400-meter relay team placed 16th at the Division 3 state finals. The team included Elizabeth Heslip, Clara Krupp, Lilly Bruff and Emma Bishop. They clocked a time of 52.89.
Distance Relay
New Lothrop
The Hornets’ 1,600-meter relay team of Ally Andres, Emma Bishop, Clara Krupp and Laina Yates finished an area-best 4:28.26 to place third at the Division 3 regionals.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordyn Lawrence, Durand
Hailey Bila, Laingsburg
Makayla Reiber, Chesaning
Remi Fuller, Laingsburg
Hannah Beaucamp, New Lothrop
Kyla Jackson, Chesaning
Sydney Rose, Perry
Neele’ge’ Sims, Corunna
Kyle Bermudez, Owosso
Jessica Winslow, Durand
Ellie Baynes, Laingsburg
Aurali Garcia, Chesaning
