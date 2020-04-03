CORUNNA — A local bowling tournament, which has become an annual tradition over the past four decades, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Schooley 41st annual Good Friday bowling tournament, slated for April 10 at Riverbend Bowl in Corunna, has been scrapped. The tournament will return in 2021, according to organizers.
“It is with great regret that the tournament has been canceled,” Lynn Schooley said in a statement. “We will return on Good Friday 2021 at 1 p.m. and look forward to seeing a 50-plus (person) participation, so if you are currently holding a trophy: shine it up and bring it with you next year so that we can maybe continue for another 41-plus years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.