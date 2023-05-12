LAINGSBURG — Junior striker Desire Knoblauch put Laingsburg up 1-0 by converting an upper-shelf goal in the 11th minute but Lake Fenton quickly recovered with five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils eventually held on for a 6-3 non-conference victory Thursday despite Knoblauch’s two goals — her 27th and 28th of the year — and the Wolfpack also received a second-half goal from Callie Clark, who made it 5-3 with 18:15 left in the game.
Laingsburg — getting a first-half assist from Ivy Collier and eight saves from goalkeeper Joy Antcliff — fell to 9-3-2 overall while Lake Fenton improved to 10-2-1.
“We made some mistakes in the first half that allowed us to be scored on,” said Laingsburg head coach Natalie Elkins. “Defensively, we had three turnovers. We adjusted and beat them 2-1 in the second half. We look at it that way.”
It was indeed a tale of two halves as the Blue Devils dominated the first half with a 10-2 shots on goal advantage. Savannah Reese made it 2-1 Lake Fenton with goals in the 22nd and 29th minutes. Jillian Peraino scored on a touch goal off a corner kick and the Blue Devils scored twice in the 36th minute with goals from Shelby DeRidder and Madelyn Teffner.
Laingsburg regrouped at halftime and outscored Lake Fenton 2-1 in the second half.
Wolfpack head coach Natalie Elkins said adjustments were made and her girls “calmed down” and played more of their game after intermission.
“We made some adjustments pretty significantly,” Elkins said. “We doubled up our defense and we ussed one striker instead of two. We had two behind them so that we were pulling “D,” said Elkins while mentioning just a couple of those changes.
“Our second half was better,” Knoblauch said. “I mean — entirely. We came out looking to make those long passes or like through their defenders and I feel like we pulled it off a lot better than we did the first half. And I feel like it motivated us at halftime to come out there and play how we should be playing.”
Knoblauch said the key for the Wolfpack was staying calm under some adversity.
“Even though they were like, bad-talking, it still like showed us that we just need to stay calm and keep playing like we should be playing,” Knoblauch said. “And eventually we shut that team down.”
Lake Fenton’s final goal came with eight minutes left as Jaidyn Rainney scored to give the Blue Devils some breathing room.
Elkins said that Laingsburg is currently not at full strength. Addison Elkins, who leads the team with seven assists, has been injured and Addison Rusz had to come out of Thursday’s game with an injury.
But Elkins said the team is trying to get ready for the upcoming district tournament and playing a team the caliber of Lake Fenton will help the squad get ready.
