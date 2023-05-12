Desire Knoblauch

LAINGSBURG'S junior striker Desire Knoblauch, left, battles for a pass against the defense of Lake Fenton senior Chloe Polzin during the first half of Thursday's girls soccer game at Laingsburg School. Knoblauch scored her 27th and 28th goals of the season but the visiting Blue Devils defeated the Wolfpack, 6-3.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

LAINGSBURG — Junior striker Desire Knoblauch put Laingsburg up 1-0 by converting an upper-shelf goal in the 11th minute but Lake Fenton quickly recovered with five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 halftime lead.

The Blue Devils eventually held on for a 6-3 non-conference victory Thursday despite Knoblauch’s two goals — her 27th and 28th of the year — and the Wolfpack also received a second-half goal from Callie Clark, who made it 5-3 with 18:15 left in the game.

