EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association suspended its fall postseason tournaments and winter practices scheduled to begin over the next three weeks after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issues an emergency order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Volleyball and swimming both had one week remaining in their postseason. Eleven-player football had just completed the district round, while 8-player concluded its regionals over the weekend.
New Lothrop was scheduled to play Detroit Edison in the Division 7 football regional championship this week.
“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press release. “We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to Fall and Winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”
