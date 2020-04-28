DURAND — Durand senior Kyle Winslow recently signed to play baseball at Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek.
Winslow helped Durand to a district title his freshman year and a district finals berth last season. He was second-team all conference last season with a 4-3 pitching record, 0.74 ERA, 54 strikeouts in 37 innings. Opponents batted just .171 against him.
At the plate, he batted .299 with one home run and 13 RBIs.
(0) comments
