NEW LOTHROP — On the T-shirt of one New Lothrop wrestler read the words “God, family, wrestling.”
At New Lothrop, wrestling equates to state championships — 15 to be precise. And this season, as always, the goal is to win another.
For the first time in five season the Hornets did not find themselves in the state championship match last season. A 32-24 loss to Clinton in the state semifinals closed out New Lothrop’s 24-8 campaign. The Hornets had won state crowns in 2014, 2015 and 2016, beating Hudson each time. New Lothrop placed second in 2017 and 2018, again both to Hudson.
Last year, New Lothrop’s season ended in the state semifinals, leaving an empty feeling for the Hornets.
“It definitely left a sour taste for our returners,” junior Andrew Krupp said. “So we have that on our minds and we want revenge.”
New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell, who has led the Hornets to five state crowns in his 17-year coaching tenure at the school — including two with Tim Ebenhoeh in 2003 and 2004 — said this team has the potential to be state contenders. But it will depend on a lot of factors.
“We’ve got a good group with a lot of kids and we’re pretty excited about the start of the season,” Campbell said. “I think we have the potential to get back there (the state finals). It’s always a long season and some things such as injuries at the end of the season cost us. But a lot of it is keeping things together, keeping kids healthy and jelling at the right time. The potential is there for us to do very well but a lot of work has to happen before that — getting the guys in the right weights, getting the experience some of these younger guys need. So, we’ll try to go week by week through our season.”
Gone is two-time state champion Austin Wolford, who now wrestles for Rochester College. But there are several state-placers coming back.
New Lothrop returns two wrestlers who placed fifth in the state a year ago — Krupp at 119 pounds and Cam Orr at 215. Placing seventh in the state last year was Alex Wolford, a sophomore who will wrestle at 125.
Krupp said he has become heavier and stronger this year.
“I got a lot bigger over the summer so I’m hoping I can prove what I can do in the higher weight classes,” Krupp said. “Last year I wrestled at 112 and now I’m 130.”
Isiah Pasik was a state qualifier as well and the sophomore will wrestle at 285 this season.
Justin Carnahan, a senior at 189, placed second in the state two years ago but was injured late last year and did not compete in the state finals after qualifying as a regional champion. He is healthy this winter.
Logan Wolford, a senior at 130 and 135, is a two-time state qualifier. The Hornets also return regional qualifiers Jackson Knieper (145) and Austin Barnette (160) among others.
“Last year we got pretty far but it wasn’t exactly what we were looking for,” Barnette said. “This year we want to come out on top. We just have to work harder and put in more effort.”
New Lothrop features 11 freshmen, including two who have cracked the starting lineup in 103-pounder Daven Lockwood and 112-pounder Colyn Brynolfson.
“We have some depth for sure — especially in our upper weights, ” Campbell said. “We’re two or three deep from 152 up with all pretty talented kids.”
Still, Campbell said Montrose is likely the team to beat in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with New Lothrop also in the mix.
“Montrose, I would put them as the team to beat,” Campbell said. “They really return pretty much their whole team. I just feel there’s a lot of momentum behind their program … And it’s good to see. Montrose has perennially been one of the best teams in the state and it’s great to see them back.”
Krupp said he feels New Lothrop can beat Montrose for the league title.
“Every year we expect to finish first,” Krupp said. “Montrose always gives us a challenge but like I say, I believe we’re the better team.”
Orr said the MMAC will be tough — and not just Montrose.
“Montrose and there are some other good teams out there like Durand and the whole conference is pretty good this year,” Orr said. “We want to go back to the state finals for sure. We’ve been working hard through the first few weeks.”
Logan Wolford, another senior captain, didn’t mince words about his hopes for the team.
“I mean we’re going for a state title — we’re coming,” Wolford said. “There’s nothing much else to say but last year we fell short. We’re coming this year. We’ll keep grinding every day and we just have to keep going.”
Byron
Head coach: Jerry Hall
Last season: 26-7, Division 3 district champion
Key returners: Zach Hall, So.; Colby Shettler, Jr.; Cole Staton, Jr.; Brendan Stites, Jr.
Key newcomers: Layton Ciszewski, Fr.
Outlook: The Eagles reached the Division 3 regional semifinals before being ousted by Caro, 52-20. Back for Byron are Zach Hall, who placed seventh in the state and is ranked No. 2 at 119 pounds by Michigan Grappler; Cole Staton, a junior at 215, is ranked No. 12 in the state; and Colby Shettler, who wrestles at 125 and 130 and is ranked 16th. Coach Jerry Hall said Brendan Stites will also play a big role at 135 as a junior. Layton Ciszewski should be a key a freshman at 145. “We should have all of our weights filled and we are a favorite to win our district vs. Beecher and Bentley,” Jerry Hall said.
Corunna
Head coach: Dave Wibert
Last season: 19-13
Key returners: Ty Anderson, Sr.; Gabe Serbus, Jr.; Matt Weiss, Sr.; Jacob Lloyd, Jr.
Key newcomers: Xavier Anderson, Deckland Davis.
Outlook: Ty Anderson placed fifth in the state a season ago and he will be tough in the middle weights, according to Wibert. Gabe Serbus will be strong in the lower weights and is a two-time regional qualifier. Matt Weiss and Jacob Lloyd could do big things for Corunna as well, with freshman Xavier Anderson and Deckland Davis also in the mix. “I believe we are looking strong and we have a few experienced guys returning,” Wibert said. “Our goals are to join the Flint Metro and compete for a league title and hopefully grab a district title as well.”
Chesaning
Head coach: Jeremy Reiber
Last season: 8-13, fifth MMAC tournament
Key returners: Jordan Rodriguez, Sr., 112; Quaid Wilkins, Sr., 189.
Outlook: Rodriguez placed second in the state a year ago and Wilkins was a state qualifier. The Indians will be a young squad but have a big, talented group of wrestlers and the future looks bright, according to Reiber.
Durand
Head coach: Brian Hittle
Last season: 11-5, eighth MMAC tournament
Key returners: Brock Holek, Gabe Fielder, Hunter Spaulding, Conner Thompson, Nick Moore, Leka Dinaj.
Key ewcomers: Darrin Alward, Ty Fielder.
Outlook: Holek placed fourth in the state as a sophomore and seventh as a freshman. He also won more than 30 matches last season. Gabe Fielder, a senior, was a state qualifier as a sophomore and is looking to get back this winter. Both Holek and Fielder are closing in on 100 career victories. “Our conference is again solid with Montrose having a lot of returners and New Lothrop always being solid. Our goal is to be in the top four of a tough conference,” said Hittle, who has coached at Durand for 20 years — including the past two years as head coach.
Laingsburg
Last season: 4-11, Division 4 district champion
Head coach: Shawn Baynes
Key returners: Jacob Hummel, Sr., Ian Hart, Jr.; Jake Christie, Sr.; Gabby Motz, So.; David Englert, Sr.; Devin Nash, So.;
Key newcomers: Kyle Boetcher, Ethan Mahoney, Aden Baynes, Caleb Boetcher, Mikey Brooks, Scottie Brewer; Sean Divine.
Outlook: The Wolfpack won its first team district championship since 2014 last season and would like to continue its rise under head coach Shawn Baynes. “This year, (we) look better than ever with a strong group of wrestlers and some experience,” Baynes said. “Our goals this season are to make a deep run in the postseason and qualify many of our wrestlers to the state tournament.” Hummel, a senior at 215 pounds, was a regional qualifier last season.
New Lothrop
Head coach: Jeff Campbell
Last season: 24-8, Division 4 semifinalist, MMAC champions
Key returners: Andrew Krupp, Jr.; Alex Wolford, So.; Logan Wolford, Sr.; Isaac Richardson, Sr.; Will Craven, Jr.; Jackson Knieper, Jr.; Harry Helmick, Jr.; Austin Barnette, Sr.; Julius Garza, Jr.; Will Taylor, Jr.; Justin Carnahan, Sr.; Cam Orr, Jr.; Kody Krupp, Jr.; Isiah Pasik, So.
Key newcomers: Daven Lockwood, Fr.; Colyn Brynolfson, Fr.
Outlook: New Lothrop won its 24th consecutive district and 19th straight team regional last year, reaching the Division 4 state semifinals. The Hornets also won the MMAC and will be tough again while being led by Cam Orr (215) and Andrew Krupp (119), who both placed fifth individually in the state. Alex Wolford (125) was seventh and senior Justin Carnahan (189) was second in the state as a sophomore before an injury derailed his junior year. Campbell said New Lothrop will be strong, but Montrose may be the team to beat in the MMAC.
Owosso
Head coach: Ryan Clevenger
Last season: Seventh in Flint Metro League
Key returners: Joey Devaras, Sr.; Kristian Keyes, Sr.; Colton Blaha, Sr.; Dominic Patterson, Sr.; Peyton Frederic, Jr.
Outlook: Blaha finished third in the state in Division 2 at 152 pounds last season and is looking to make another run at an individual state title this year at 160. Clevenger believes Owosso has the potential to finish higher than seventh in the Metro League this winter. Blaha was a Flint Metro champion while Devaras was a runner-up at 103.“It has been a very competitive conference with a lot of close matches.” Clevenger said. “I would love to be in the top three teams, but that will take a lot of growth throughout the season.”
Ovid-Elsie
Head coach: Kyle Spiess
Last season: 14-11, Division 3 district champion
Key returners: Mason Spiess, Sr.; Zach Miller, Sr.; Eric Perry, Sr.; Trenton Hurst, Sr.; Coleten Towsley-Wagner, Jr.; Kameron Arnett, Jr.; Cecilia Eldridge, Jr.; Brekn Rundell, So; Max Spiess, So.; Gavyn Perry, So.; Rudy Morales, So.
Key newcomers: Landon Stoneman, Fr.; Sam Grubaugh, Fr.; Hunter Blacker, So.; Aubrey Arnett, So.
Outlook: The Marauders won their first team district championship since 1992 last winter as head coach Kyle Spiess begins his third season. The Marauders will feature regional qualifiers Mason Spiess, Coleten Towsley-Wagner and Brekn Rundell. Spiess said the MMAC features several strong wrestling programs. His team is green, but has a lot of potential. “We have a younger team this year and are looking to build on their experience levels,” Spiess said.
Perry
Head coach: Jason Spiess
Last season: Division 3 district finalist
Key returners: Jacob Orweller, Jr.; Kyle Konopaska, So.; Seth Grooms, So.; Phoenix Puhl, Sr.; Nic Siiess, Jr.; Andrew McConnell, Jr.; Aaron Seward, So.; Jesse McClure.
Key newcomers: Drake Vanwormer, So.; Khaled Abunijaila, Sr.
Outlook: Jacob Orweller will lead the Ramblers this season after he was a state qualifier from a year ago.
