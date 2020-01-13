CORUNNA — Corunna’s Fisher Morris is hoping to close out his multi-sport high school athletic career with a bang.
In the fall, he completed a productive football season during which he played punter, kicker and running back for the Cavs. In the spring he’ll participate in track and field.
Right now, Morris is putting in time in the pool for the Corunna boys swim team.
The swimming pool wasn’t always where Morris spent his winters — he played basketball up until his freshman year of high school. Initially, he got into diving because he was just looking to participate in another sport.
“During middle school swim class on Fridays we would be allowed to go off the diving board and I use to enjoy that a lot,” he said. “When I came around to my first practice coach asked me if I wanted to dive and I thought it would be a great way to expand my knowledge on sports. It’s really kind of blossomed into a really good athletic career.”
Morris ran for 448 yards and five touchdowns for the football team in the fall. He also caught eight passes for 121 yards and one score.
In track, he is a sprinter and long jumper. Morris won both the 100-meter dash and long jump at the 2019 Argus-Press Champion of Champions meet.
But diving didn’t come easy. Morris said his mindset changed as he continued in the sport.
“You have to come into (diving) with a lot of mental preparation and you have to be willing to make mistakes,” Morris said. “You’ve got to stay strong and keep expanding your knowledge about dives and that’s where I’m at.”
Over the last four years Morris has become a key part of Corunna’s swim and dive team, both in and out of the pool. The last two seasons he’s qualified for the regional dive meet. Last year, Morris finished top five at the conference meet.
Morris was named a team captain this winter, and Corunna coach Cam Nellis praised how he has taken on added responsibilities and helped mentor younger divers.
Morris still thinks his best is yet to come and he has his sights set on a few school records to close out his high school career.
“I’m hoping to get to states,” Morris said. “For dive, the six-dive record was set at 246 points last year and I recently (had a personal best) with a score of 192. It’s quite a stretch, but I’d like come close to or break that record.”
Morris wants to attend trade school, and while that likely means the end of his athletic career, he’s fine with that.
“I’d like to go into welding — it would be really cool to continue (an athletic career) after high school, but I’m pretty content with where I’m at,” he said.
