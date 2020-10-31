New Lothrop’s Hersch seeded first in Division 3 cross country regional

DEWITT — All 10 area cross country schools will be represented — either by full teams or as individuals — in three separate divisions at DeWitt for Saturday’s regional meets.
New Lothrop senior Carson Hersch is seeded first in the boys region 24 Division 3 race — in which seven of the area schools will be represented — New Lothrop, Perry, Durand, Ovid-Elsie, Laingsburg, Chesaning and Byron.
The top three teams and the top seven individuals on non-qualifying teams will advance to the upcoming state finals.
Here is a quick glance at those boys and girls races set for Saturday at DeWitt High School’s course:
Region 24 Division 3
The boys race is set 1 p.m. and the girls race is set for 1:30 p.m.
Hersch has the No. 1 seed after running a season-best 15 minute, 30.8-second time. Braxton Lamey of Ithaca is seeded second at 15:42.7.
Other top seeds include: New Lothrop’s Drew Kohlmann (seeded 10th), Chesaning’s Levi Maier (seeded 16th), New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros (seeded 17th) and Laingsburg’s Lucas Woodruff (seeded 20th).
“It is our hope that our boys’ team makes it to the states,” said New Lothrop coach Vera Root. “Our boys are ranked third Ithaca and St. Louis.”
Hersch — who finished third in the state as a junior at Michigan International Speeday — has had an undefeated season to date.
“We think Carson will have another outstanding performance at MIS,” Root said.
For the area girls runners, Clara Krupp of New Lothrop is seeded fifth (19:39.3) while Grace O’Neill of Perry is seeded eighth. Perry’s Ella Kloeckner is seeded 25th.
“We also believe that Clara Krupp will go on as an individual,” Root said. “Our girls team has been doing amazing but unfortunately we are in a really hard regional.”
Region 14 Division 2
The boys race is slated to be run at 3 p.m. and the girls race is set for 3:30 p.m.
Owosso and Corunna will be represented here.
Corunna’s boys will be led by Mason Warner, seeded 10th, who has run 16:36.4. Teammate Logan Roka is seeded 20th.
Owosso will be led by Jack Smith, seeded 58th.
Corunna’s girls have two of the top three seeded runners at this regional — Lilly Evans, seeded second at 18:44.2, and Evie Wright, seeded No. 3 at 18:45.61.
“(We) have two of the elite runners in the state, currently ranked 14th and 16th in the state by their times,” said Corunna coach Bryan Heid. “They should be competing with one other girls, Meghan Ford from Mason, for the individual regional title and should have no problem qualifying for the state championships.”
Owosso will be led by Libby Summerland, seeded No. 31.
Region 33, Division 4
The boys race is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at DeWitt while the girls race will be run at 11:30 a.m. the same day.
Morrice’s boys will feature Caleb Rivers, seeded No. 3 with a season-best 16:48.51. Nathan Lott of Webberville is seeded No. 1 at 15:53.48.
Aidan Campbell of Morrice is seeded seventh while teammates Owen Doerner (14th) and Chandler Iler (26th) could also be impact makers.
The Morrice girls will be led by Lillie Corbat, seeded No. 22.
