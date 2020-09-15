DURAND — Durand’s Emme Lantis captured medalist honors by carding a 38 as the Railroaders defeated Webberville, 192-265, Monday.
Kennedy Pawloski shot a personal-best 44 for Durand.
The Railroaders (2-0) received a 54 from Olivia Holek. Teammate Maddie Raley gutted out a 56 despite playing with a dislocated thumb, according to Railroader coach Cecil Cole.
Byron 227,
Chesaning 259
CHESANING — Byron junior Jana L’Esperance shot a medalist round of 48 and the Eagles defeated Chesaning, 227-259, Monday at Twin Brooks Golf Course.
Byron (2-2) also featured MaryAnn Montgomery’s 53, Zoey Curtis’ 62 and the 64s of Brooklyn Durand and Cera McDonough.
Chesaning’s KellyAnn Rodriguez shot 59, while Claudia Hanley added a 63.
The Indians currently stand 0-4.
Goodrich 182,
Owosso 264
FLINT — Ellie Feldpausch of Owosso shot 56, but Goodrich defeated the Trojans 182-264 Monday at Flint Elks Golf Club.
Owosso fell to 0-6 this season.
The Martians featured Madeline Sweet and Ashley Madill, who shared medalist honors by carding 44s.
