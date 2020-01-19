WILLIAMSTON — Senior Joey Devaras of Owosso placed third to deliver the best area wrestling finish at Saturday’s prestigious 58th annual Jim Mooney Williamston Classic.
Both Corunna and Owosso found the going tough as the schools finished with 63 and 55 points respectively. The Cavaliers were 14th while Owosso was 15th.
“We’ve got some work to do,” said Owosso coach Ryan Clevenger. “They’re not where they want to be at yet but we’re hopefully going to get there for districts.”
Eaton Rapids won the tournament with 204 points. New Boston Huron was next with 158 and Yale was third with 132.
The Trojans found themselves on the wrong end of few upsets that contributed to their lower point total.
“Colton (Blaha) was wrestling a tough kid from Petoskey and Colton was beating him pretty good — 7-1,” said Clevenger. “(Colton) got a little out of position in the third period and the kid put him in a great headlock and sunk the hook.”
There were some bright spots for the Trojans as all three of the Owosso wrestlers that advanced to the finals finished with medals.
“Few of our guys wrestled really well today,” said Clevenger. “Our heavyweight (Dominic Patterson) placed fourth and he wrestled good today. Joey Devaras, our 103-pounder, had a great day — seeded second, lost to a good kid earlier in the day but came back and placed third.”
Devares defeated Carlson’s John Wallace Jr. by decision (4-2), Patterson finished fourth after losing by fall to Yale’s Aaron Johnson and Blaha rounded out the medal recipients with a fifth-place finish after defeating Mattawan’s Anthony Williamson.
“Battled hard today, I thought I wrestled really good,” said Devares after receiving his medal. “Some of us didn’t make it to placing but we tried our best.”
Corunna had four wrestlers advance to the finals with three of them finishing with medal honors.
Xavier Anderson and Ty Anderson each placed fourth at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively, while Matt Weiss defeated Alma’s Carlos Espinoza to take fifth in the 171 finals.
