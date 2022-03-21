ELSIE — Chalk one up for the little guys: for the first time in the history of the award a 103-pounder is the Argus-Press Wrestler of the Year.
The 103-pounder in question is, of course, superlative Ovid-Elsie sophomore Talan Parsons, who adds the honor to his already impressive stack of 2022 hardware.
It was a season of redemption for Parsons, who captured the area’s lone individual state title at Ford Field earlier this month after settling for second-best in 2021.
Parsons posted a 37-1 season record and became the Marauders’ first state wrestling champion since Tommy Zuniga in 2004.
Parsons’ only loss came the very first match of the season, when he was wrestling up at 112 pounds. He was was untouchable in the Division 3 finals this year, pinnning Mavrick Rivard of Pinconning in 1:15, then collecting a 15-0 technical fall win over Tanner Land of Imlay City before pinnning Chris Campbell of Algonac in 1:30 in the state semifinals.
In the state title match, Parsons went up against Yale freshman Landon Sopha. A dangerous opponent who finished the year 53-2, Sopha gave Parsons his stiffest test of the event, but was ultimately no match for the O-E wunderkind. Parsons won easily, 9-0.
“The tournament went well for me as a whole, with two pins and a tech to get to the finals,” Parsons said. “And my actual finals match, it couldn’t have went any better — besides me pinning the kid. … He was difficult to turn, but I dominated on my feet.”
The win was plenty to chase the ghosts of Parsons’ finals loss last year — a 7-3 setback to Kade Kluce of Dundee, which served as his main motivator for this year’s campaign.
“After last year, going so far and just coming up short, it made me work even harder this year — just to obtain the title. I worked hard to make my way back there and fight all through the season. Just to get back there and win it,” Parsons said.
But having achieved his goal, Parsons doesn’t plan to rest on his laurels. No, he’d like a couple more state titles before he’s through — and he’ll bring some of his teammates along for the ride with him, if he can.
Parsons’ coach, Kyle Spiess, praises his young charge as an absolute natural whose state championship dominance was simply his, “normal performance.”
Speaking in the aftermath of Parsons’ title match victory, Spiess characterized Talan as a program-builder.
“He’s one of the good ones to have in the wrestling room, because he helps coach kids himself,” said Spiess, “And he brings kids in. He even recruited some of the girls on the team. He helps all facets.”
2022 ARGUS-PRESS ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
FIRST TEAM
103: Talan Parsons, Ovid-Elsie
Not much more needs to be said about the Marauder sophomore who was the area’s lone state champ in 2022. This is his second All-Area first team selection.
112: Daven Lockwood, New Lothrop
The third-year Hornet standout is an All-Area first-teamer for the third season in a row after placing eighth at the MHSAA individual state tournament. Lockwood finished with a match record of 39-13. He recovered from an injury-forfeit-induced runner up finish in the MMAC individual finals to take first at districts and regionals and helped his team to a second-place finish at the Division 4 team finals in Kalamazoo.
119: Cole Workman, Ovid-Elsie
An All-Area second-teamer in 2021, the Ovid-Elsie sophomore was the 2022 MMAC champ at 119 pounds and had third-place finishes at districts and regionals this year. He qualified for the state tournament, but did not participate. Workman had a final record of 34-7.
125: Caleb Sharp, New Lothrop
A second-time All-Area first-teamer for the Hornets, Sharp, a junior, did not fly as high as he did last year — when he was a state qualifier — but was nevertheless solid. He was the MMAC runner-up at 125 pounds, losing to Hunter Coxon of Montrose. He had one win for New Lothrop in the team wrestling finals. His season record was 33-16.
130: Dalton Birchmeier, New Lothrop
Only a freshman, Birchmeier bounced back from a third-place finish at the MMAC finals — behind Aidan Bernard of Montrose and Ty Fielder of Durand (an All-Area first-teamer in 2021) — to finish second at the Division 4 individual state finals in Detroit, improving all the while. Along the way he picked up a first-place finish at districts and another silver at regionals. Birchmeier finished the year with a record of 32-13.
135: Connor Everett, Chesaning
The MMAC champ at 135 pounds, Everett would go on to take second at the Division 3-District 20 tournament before failing to place at regionals. The Chesaning senior finished the year at 41-6.
140: Seth Grooms, Perry
After falling short in the CMAC-GLAC finals vs. Daniel Krebs of Lakewood, the Perry senior rebounded by winning a district title at 140 pounds and placing second at regionals. Grooms then placed sixth at the state tournament in his last hurrah. His overall record on the year was 39-10. He was an All-Area second-teamer at 145 pounds in 2021.
145: Jack Kulhanek, New Lothrop
The New Lothrop sophomore was a district champion at 145 pounds and qualified for the Division 4 state tournament, after a fourth-place finish at regionals, but failed to place on the bigger stage. He went 1-2 in the Division 4 team finals, wrestling up at 152 in his two losses. His overall record was 41-17.
152: Darrin Alward, Durand
Alward, a junior, alternated between wrestling at 145 and 152 pounds for much of the year. He won the MMAC title at 145 pounds, pinning New Lothrop’s Kulhanek in 1:04, but he was exclusively at 152 during the postseason. He fell to Corunna’s Xavier Anderson — an All-Area second-teamer last year and this one — in 3:25 in the finals of Division 3-District 20 tournament, and took third behind him (and Brady Jacobs of Grant High School) at regionals, but got his revenge at the state tournament, winning a 13-4 major decision over Anderson in the consolation semifinals and ultimately placing third, while Anderson settled for fifth. Alward finished the year with an overall record of 44-5.
160: Seth Sivak, Laingsburg
Wolfpack sophomore Sivak had a thing for bronze this year, placing third at 160 pounds at the CMAC-GLAC tournament, then doing the same thing at districts and regionals, earning a trip to the Division 4 state tournament in Detroit. He didn’t manage to place third there but still had a solid year, finishing with a 28-17 individual record.
171: Lane Miller, Chesaning
MMAC champ at 171 pounds, the Chesaning junior didn’t get too far into the postseason, faltering in the second round at districts, but still finished the year with a tidy 37-8 record.
189: Mikey Brooks, Laingsburg
The CMAC-GLAC champ at 189 pounds, Brooks, a junior, would parlay his way into the MHSAA D-4 state tournament with a dominant first-place run through District 30 and second place finish at regionals. He took third at states, notching a 5-2 decision over All-Area second-teamer Cooper Symonds of New Lothrop in the consolation final. Brooks finished the year with a record of 43-4.
215: Grayson Orr, New Lothrop
Sliding neatly into the All-Area slot vacated by graduated brother Cam, the New Lothrop junior finshed this year in the same spot that the elder Orr ended 2021 in — MHSAA Division 4 state runner-up at 215 pounds. Orr the younger made a massive leap in 2022. He finished the year with the same number of losses he had last season — six — but improved his win total by a wopping 39, not all of which can be chalked up to a season less impacted by COVID. He won MMAC, district and regional titles before falling short in the state finals vs. top-ranked Caden Ferris of Delton Kellogg High — the same person who had denied Cam a repeat state title a year prior.
285: Isiah Pasik, New Lothrop
An undefeated state champ in 2021 — and an All-Area first-teamer annually since he was a freshman — Pasik looked set to run the table on 2022 as well, making it to the Division 4 heavyweight state title match sporting a crisp 48-0 mark, winning MMAC, district and regional titles with absurd ease along the way. But one mischance vs. Andrew Quinn of Mason County Central in the final saw Pasik get pinned in stunning fashion, denying him a repeat title. Still, the New Lothrop senior has had a storybook career in most respects, and will continue wrestling at the Big Ten level, as he has accepted an athletic scholarship to Michigan State.
SECOND TEAM
103: Quinton Everett, Chesaning
The Chesaning freshman had a season that, in many years, would have been plenty to secure first-team honors, but the presence of the superlative Parsons — who pinned him in 40 seconds in the MMAC finals — confines Everett to the second squad. Everett went 40-7 in 2022, chasing that second-place MMAC finish with silvers at districts and regionals — losing to Parsons in the final each time. At the state tournament he avoided Parsons, but fell to Braylon Long of Clinton High School in the quarterfinals and Chris Campbell of Algonac in the consolation semis to finish fifth.
112: D’Angelo Campos, Corunna
The Corunna senior — and 2020 All-Area first-teamer — was the runner-up at 112 pounds in the Flint Metro League. He followed that performance up with bronze medal efforts at districts and regionals before failing to place at the D-3 state championships. His record in his final season was 40-10.
119: Cameron Bacchus, Durand
Bacchus split time between the 112 and 119-pound classes in 2022. He was the MMAC champion at 112 following an injury forfeit by New Lothrop’s Daven Lockwood, but wrestled at 119 at the beginning of the year and again in the postseason. He was runner-up at that weight in the Division 3-District 20 tournament, but failed to place at regionals. The sophomore had a final record of 37-5. This is his second-straight All-Area team appearance. He was a second-teamer at 103 last year.
125: Drew Alward, Durand
The Railroader frosh had a solid first year, compiling a 25-9 record and logging a fourth-place finish in the MMAC finals, plus a sixth at districts.
130: Aden Baynes, Laingsburg
An All-Area second-teamer for the third year running, the Laingsburg junior had his strongest season yet in 2022. Wrestling down from the 135 he was at in his first two campaigns, Baynes was a district champion at 130 (and a regional and CMAC-GLAC runner-up) before taking fifth in the Division 4 state tournament in Detroit. He finished the year with a record of 41-6.
135: Parker Noonan, New Lothrop
The New Lothrop junior put up a record of 37-19 in 2022, helping the Hornets to a runner-up finish in the MHSAA Division 4 team finals. Individually he had a fourth-place finish at the MMAC championships and a second at districts, before failing to place at regionals.
140: Gavyn Perry, Ovid-Elsie
Perry was the MMAC champ at 140 pounds in 2022, pinning Durand’s Bryce Benford in 2:26 in the final. The Maurader senior just missed placing at districts, finishing the season with a record of 25-11.
145: Bryce Smith, Laingsburg
The Laingsburg sophomore was a CMAC-GLAC champ and district runner-up this year before getting tripped up at regionals. His 2022 record was 35-11.
152: Xavier Anderson, Corunna
Heading into the state championships Anderson had the inside track on first-team status — which would have been his second appearance there, following one at 140 pounds in 2020 — having won district and regional titles to go with a fourth-place finish in the competitive Flint Metro League, but he found his place usurped by Durand’s Darrin Alward, whom he had beaten in the district final, after losing a 13-4 major decision to the Railroader in the consolation semis at the Division 3 state tournament. Anderson finished the year with a record of 28-7.
160: Aaron Seward, Perry
The Perry senior started the season wrestling at 171 pounds before moving down to 160 in February. He was the CMAC-GLAC runner-up at that weight, earning his way into the finals with a 1:48 pin of All-Area first-teamer Seth Sivak. Seward beat Sivak again in the district quarterfinals, 15-0, but Sivak got the better of him in two subsequent meetings in the district and regional third-place matches and placed at the state meet, while Seward failed to do so. Seward’s final record was 27-13.
171: Joseph Torres, New Lothrop
Wrestling at 189 pounds for a good chunk of the season, Torres came down to 171 in February and performed well. The Hornet junior did not wrestle at the MMAC championships, but took second at the Division 4-District 28 tournament, earning a trip to regionals, where he failed to place. He lost an incredibly tight match to Logan Ryan of Hudson in the Division 4 team finals in Kalamazoo, 12-11. His season record wound up at 23-9.
189: Cooper Symons, New Lothrop
The New Lothrop junior was another wrestler to come down in weight over the season, starting out at 215 pounds before settling in at 189. Once there he won a district title and took third place at regionals, earning a trip to the state tournament, where he made it to the consolation final, losing a 5-2 decision to Laingsburg’s Mikey Brooks to take fourth overall. Symons had a final record of 25-7.
215: Sean Divine, Laingsburg
The Laingsburg junior was the CMAC-GLAC runner-up at 215 pounds and had third-place finishes at districts and regionals to qualify for the D-4 state tournament. Divine failed to place there, but still finished the season with a strong 35-10 record.
285: Matthew Johnson, Byron
Johnson’s career has played out in the considerable shadow of New Lothrop standout Isaih Pasik, thus he’s never managed to rank as the area’s top big man, despite a valiant effort at it, but he’s never been a distant second.
This is the Byron senior’s third dollop of All-Area recognition. He complied a 49-4 record this season, won district and regional titles, and, like last year finished fourth at the Division 4 state tournament.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gabby Motz, Laingsburg, Sr. (37-15); Colton Symons, New Lothrop, So. (37-14); Blake Wendling, New Lothrop, Jr. (31-18); Brenden Quackenbush, Chesaning, Sr. (20-6); Jackson Porter, Perry, So. (29-14); Layton Ciszewski, Byron, Jr. (29-11); Dominik Watson, Durand, Jr. (33-7); Ty Fielder, Durand, Jr. (33-8); Joaquin Campos, Corunna, Sr. (34-12); Cameron Doody, Perry, So. (32-10).
