CORUNNA — Corunna bounced back in a major way Friday, routing Clio 55-6 behind sophomore Wyatt Bower’s 175 total yards and three touchdowns for a homecoming victory at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
The Cavaliers (3-3, 2-3 Flint Metro Stars) squandered a 14-0 lead last week against Goodrich, but regained their form with strong play in all three phases to keep the Mustangs (0-6, 0-4 Flint Metro Stars) out of the win column.
“Getting back in the win column was very important for us. It’s the only way you can take that losing taste out of your mouth is to get after it,” Corunna head coach Steve Herrick said. “We had a great week of practice, our kids really worked hard and we came out, just wanted to take care of business on homecoming.”
Corunna quarterback Jaden Herrick made the most of his first completion Friday, connecting with Bower down the sideline for a 55-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Jaden Edington (five carries, 68 yards, TD; three-yard fumble return TD), Colin Lavery (five carries, 44 yards, TD), Tarick Bower (62-yard punt return TD), Xavier Anderson (seven carries, nine yards, TD) and Zane Rosser (safety) also made strong contributions the Cavaliers.
“It feels really great (to bounce back),” Wyatt Bower said following the victory. “We needed the win. We’re back to 3-3, so feeling good. We’re on to next week.”
Rosser got the party started midway through the first quarter, tackling Clio punter Jacob Terburgh inside his own end zone for a safety.
Herrick capitalized on the ensuing Cavalier possession, finding Wyatt Bower down the sideline for a 55-yard score to make it 9-0 Corunna with 7:15 left in the first.
Edington recovered a Clio fumble on the next possession, returning it three yards for a touchdown as Corunna began to pull away 15-0. After forcing a three-and-out defensively, Lavery bursted through the middle of the Mustang defense for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 Corunna.
Corunna kept its foot on the gas pedal to begin the second as Edington ran the ball 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the quarter to extend the lead to 27-0. Tarick Bower returned a Clio punt 52 yards to paydirt two minutes later as the Cavaliers continued to pour it on 34-0.
Clio converted a fourth-and-two for its first first down of the night on the next possession, though the Mustang drive ultimately stalled at the Corunna 44. Herrick found Wyatt Bower once more for a 55-yard touchdown to stake a 41-0 halftime lead.
Bower kept up the pace to begin the third, running a quarterback draw five yards for his third touchdown of the night to make it 48-0 Cavaliers.
Clio quarterback Jordan Sherman hit receiver Daniel Hanson in stride for the Mustangs’ lone score of the night, a 21-yard touchdown with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.
Corunna’s Xavier Anderson capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown, sealing the 55-6 win.
“I thought that from top to bottom, offensively and defensively we played really well,” Steve Herrick said of his team’s performance. “I think all of our kids got in and were contributing which is really nice to see. … I was very proud of our kids.”
Edington led the Cavaliers defensively with 10 tackles. Matt Diffin added a career-high six tackles and Ford Dailey had five.
