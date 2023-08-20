OWOSSO — Owosso’s boys soccer team won Saturday’s four-school Owosso Varsity Soccer Invitational with a 3-0 record.
The Trojans completed their undefeated run with a 2-1 victory over Corunna.
The match between the two rivals is scheduled in prime time (i.e. at the end, after work gets) of each year’s tournament to allow for maximum attendance. Despite its prime placement, the clash doesn’t always affect the tourney’s outcome.
This year, however, the Trojan’s victory helped them avoid a tie with Laingsburg — one of the other two team’s in Saturday’s round robin, along with Durand — which went 2-1 and would have given the trophy to whoever had the best goal differential.
Against Corunna, Owosso dominated the match in terms of shots on goal, 13-1. Despite this, the Trojans led just 1-0 at halftime.
Corunna goalkeeper Paul Galesk proved to be plenty stout throughout the match.
It was junior striker Matthew Shattuck who ultimately breached Galesk’s defense, putting Owosso on the board with a left-footed score to the right corner of the net late in the first.
The Trojans padded the cushion to 2-0 with 10:40 left in the second half when Jon Mazza scored on a breakaway.
Mazza and Shattuck were clutch for the Trojans all afternoon, scoring nine goals between them.
The Cavaliers finally answered, beating Owosso keeper Paul Hrncharik to make it 2-1 with 4:35 remaining when Zach LaHaine banged one home from point-blank range after an assist from Christian Rose.
Corunna tried its level best to equalize, after that, but the clock worked against the Cavs, and Owosso held on.
“We won the tournament today but obviously we still have a ton of work ahead,” said Owosso head coach Michael Erfourth after the game. “We know what to work on this coming week and unfortunately we don’t have much practice time before our next game.”
Indeed, Owosso’s next contest is right around the bend. On Monday, the Trojans host Chesaning.
Seeing room for improvement was a recurring theme for Erfourth, in his second year coaching Owosso varsity, on Saturday.
After each of his team’s wins — first vs. Durand, 7-1, then against Laingsburg, 2-0 — Erfourth stressed that his squad was far from a finished product.
Still, Erfourth couldn’t be too cross with the team after it emerged as the ultimate victor Saturday. It’s been a while since the Trojans have won their season kickoff event.
“Last year’s got canceled and we didn’t win it the year before, so it’s been a few years,” said the coach.
Last year’s tournament got canceled after one game due to storms.
Weather was a factor this year too, but in a different way, the sun beating down on players as they slogged through 180 minutes (the max allowed by MHSAA regulations) worth of action.
“It’s hot right?” asked Erfourth after Owosso’s win over Laingsburg.
“That one was more like, just trying to last through the game.”
LAINGSBURG 4, CORUNNA 0
Saturday’s tournament opened at 10 a.m. with the eventual runner-up Wolfpack squaring off against the Cavaliers.
Corunna played Laingsburg tough for much of the match. The ‘Pack went up 1-0 on an early goal from frosh striker Landon Freeman, but didn’t score again until well into the second half, when Freeman found the net again with 5:20 left to play.
Goal No. 3 also came off the foot of Freeman — a beautiful arcing shot from three-quarters of the way to midfield that sailed past Corunna goalie Galesk’s hand into the back right corner of the net with 2:35 left to play.
Dano Winans capped the scoring just before time expired.
CORUNNA 3, DURAND 2
The Cavaliers got their lone win of the day vs. the Railroaders in a game that kicked off at 1 p.m.
Sophomore Landon Perdue proveded all of Corunna’s punch, scoring a hat trick to give him seven goals on the season.
Durand’s scored came courtesy of Brayden Joslin and Andrew Weaver — Joslin also scored Durand’s lone goal against Owosso.
LAINGSBURG 5, DURAND 2
The Wolfpack bounced back from their setback against the Trojans with a win over the Railroaders.
Freeman found the net again in this one, giving him four goals on the day. Keaton Dietz scored twice, and Winans and Everett Rodriguez had a goal apiece.
Joslin and Noah Fryer scored for Durand.
