ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie’s football team is getting an unexpected bye week.
Athletic director Jesse Johnson confirmed Tuesday the football team will not have a game Friday after Mt. Morris was forced out of action due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Johnson had said previously the school was trying to find a replacement opponent.
Mt. Morris also had to call off its game last Friday against Montrose. The Rams were able to schedule a game Saturday against Lawton, which they lost 69-40.
