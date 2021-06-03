FREELAND — Hadley Bukantis scored off an assist from Hailee Campbell and Ovid-Elsie held off Midland Bullock Creek 1-0 in a Division 3 girls soccer district semifinal Wednesday.
The Marauders (12-1) will face Freeland (12-2-4) in Friday’s 6 p.m. district championship match.
Ovid-Elsie outshot Bullock Creek 9-2. Ava Bates made two saves for the Marauders.
“I was extremely happy with our entire team tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “Our defense played superb and really backed each other up well.”
Laingsburg 3, Leslie 2
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg edged Leslie 3-2 Wednesday in a Division 4 district semifinal.
The Wolfpack (15-2-2) advanced to Saturday’s 10 a.m. district championship game against Lansing Christian (13-3-2), a 6-2 winner over Dansville Wednesday.
