FENTON — Lake Fenton defeated Owosso, 190-226, Tuesday at Fenton Farms despite Jonathan Mazza’s team-low round of 47 for the Trojans.
Mazza has been the low man for the Trojans in every meet this season. Ryan Dahl shot 58 for Owosso while Peyton Dwyer carded a 60 and Ethan Sigsby shot 61.
Owosso dropped to 0-8 in the Flint Metro League. Lake Fenton improved to 5-2.
