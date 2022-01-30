LESLIE — Senior heavyweight Isiah Pasik remained unbeaten on the season and New Lothrop’s wrestling team won Saturday’s 17-school Todd Stern Leslie Blackhawk Invitational championship.
Pasik, the defending state champion, improved to 30-0 while ruling the 285-pound weight class. Pasik gutted out a 5-3 victory over previously-unbeaten Ethan Westfall of Reading. Westfall fell to 31-1.
New Lothrop, also received individual titles from Caleb Sharp (125), Parker Noonan (135) and Grayson Orr (215), scored 238 points to win the team championship. Napoleon was second with 201 1/2 points with St. Louis (172), Manchester (154) and Perry (107 1/2) rounding out the top five.
Sharp defeated Dominic Kelley of Manchester on an 11-1 major decision in the 125-pound finals. Sharp stands 24-13 this season.
Noonan, 24-13 at 135 pounds, won his title match over Nate March of St. Louis, 10-1. Orr, now 30-4, pinned Cameron Doody of Perry in 1:39. Doody fell to 22-5.
Perry’s Seth Grooms won the 140-pound title. Grooms (25-5) blanked Zach Jarels of Manchester 6-0 in the finals.
Finishing second for New Lothrop was Dalton Birchmeier (130 pounds). New Lothrop received thirds from Blake Wendling (103), Jack Kulhanek (145), Colton Symons (160) and Alex Mulcahy (189).
Finishing fourth for the Hornets were Brady Gross (171),
Perry’s Reed Vanwormer finished fourth at 135. Teammate Aaron Seward finished fifth at 171, while Kyle Konopaska was sixth at 130.
Parsons, Workman win titles
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie sophomores Talan Parsons and Cole Workman each won weight classes at Saturday’s Ovid-Elsie Individual Tournament.
Parsons (28-1) collected a 15-0 technical fall victory over Sean Pettigrew of St. Johns in the 103-pound finals.
Workman (27-3) defeated Dominic D’Ambrosio of Imlay City 7-3 in the 112-pound championship bout. D’Ambrosio suffered his first loss in 34 matches.
O-E finished fourth in the team standings with 120 1/2 points. Imlay City won the team title with 192 points. Swartz Creek (138) and St. Johns (124 1/2) finished second and third, respectively.
Two Marauders also reached the finals but then lost. Josh Everden was second at 160 pounds. Everden (12-10) was pinned in 4 minutes by Anthony Schultz of Central Montcalm. Gavyn Perry placed second at 140 for the Marauders. Perry (22-9) dropped a 10-0 major decision to Wyatt Matthews of Swartz Creek.
Dylan Taylor of Ovid-Elsie finished third at 285. Taylor was a 6-4 winner in overtime over Austin Luther of Swartz Creek.
Dylan Coven finished fourth for Ovid-Elsie at 171 while Richard Rushton placed fifth at 285.
Corunna second, Chesaning third at Shepherd
SHEPHERD — Corunna, boosted by weight-class champions D’Angelo Campos (112 pounds), Dayne Zeeman (140) and Collin Lavery (160), finished second at Saturday’s 12-school Shepherd Invitational.
The Cavaliers scored 179 points and trailed only champion Fowlerville, with 197 1/2.
Chesaning was third with 163 points and featured individual champions Quinton Everett (103), Lane Miller (171) and Kayden Witt (215).
Hesperia took fourth (148) and Owosso finished fifth (101 1/2). The Trojans were led by individual champion Damon Burdick at 189.
Campos (31-5) collected an 8-4 decision victory in the finals over Levi Baker of Fowlerville. Zeeman (22-12) pinned Collin Pace of Schoolcraft in 2:29 in the finals. Lavery (23-10) pinned Eyn Noren of Lake City in 5:03.
Everett (29-2) picked up a 17-2 technical fall win in the finals over Stephen Prise of Hesperia. Miller (32-5) pinned Decklan Davis of Corunna in the finals in 2:21. Witt (15-6) pinned Chesaning teammate Cody Chalco in nine seconds in the finals.
Burdick dispatched Halaway Gilmore of Chesaning on a 1:38 pin for Owosso.
Corunna’s Joaquin Campos was second at 119. Teammate Luke Tuller was third at 130, while Cavaliers Ethan Bennett (125), Dontae Chunko (135) and Maliki Anderson all finished fourth.
Chesaning’s Connor Everett (135) and Dylen Rogers (145) both finished second. Teammates Dakota Obuchowski (119) and Caden Minton (145) were both fourth.
Owosso’s Chris Ott was second at 285. The Trojans’ Owen Ott was third at 103.
Laingsburg second at Grass Lake
GRASS LAKE — Laingsburg wrestled second out of 20 teams at Saturday’s Grass Lake Invitational.
The Wolfpack scored 172 1/2 points and trailed only Jefferson, which finished with 189. Birch Run finished third (160) while Troy finished fourth (150) and Monroe placed fifth (133 1/2).
Laingsburg received weight-class titles from Aden Baynes (130) and Mikey Brooks (189).
Baynes (25-2) wrapped up his title with an injury default win over Conor Stouffer of Pinckney. Brooks captured an 11-1 major decision victory in the finals to improve his record to 26-2.
Bryce Smith placed second at 145 pounds. Sean Divine placed second at 215 pounds. Noah Gentner was third at 140 and Kyle Boettcher finished fourth at 152. Dustin Winans placed fourth at 119.
