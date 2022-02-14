ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie senior wrestler Max Spiess had to overcome adversity to even get a shot a Saturday’s individual districts. He was cleared from COVID-19 protocol just a week ago and he’s battled through shoulder injuries for two years.
Spiess’ varsity wrestling coach also happens to be his father — Kyle Spiess — who said that his son is a wrestler who makes things happen — always in a dramatic, and sometimes unorthodox, way.
“He’s very exciting to watch — I’ll give him that,” Kyle Spiess said. “You never know what move he’s going to do — because he doesn’t wrestle like a normal person. If you want to watch excitement, he’s the one to watch.”
Unfortunately, Max Spiess was sidelined at the Division 3 districts, faring 2-2. He finished with 94 victories in his career.
The Marauder captain finished with a season record of 30-11. He opened districts by pinning Isaac Toogood of Chippewa Hills in 23 seconds and Ty Fielder of Durand in 3:50. Spiess, however, then lost 13-1 to Gianni Tripp of Alma before a 9-5 setback to Blake Peasley of Belding.
As a juinor, Spiess was able to stay clear from COVID-19, but the high school season was severely cut short. He finished 10-3. He failed to advance out of districts, losing in the blood round and having his shoulder pop out of place for the first time.
Spiess finished third at last week’s Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championships. He avenged an earlier season loss to New Lothrop’s Parker Noonan in the third-place match with a 12-5 decision victory.
“At our Senior Night I wrestled Noonan and I lost in the last three seconds of the match by one point,” Spiess said. “So I felt pretty good about (beating him). It showed I had gotten better … In the first period I had him on his back. Then we ran out of time. In the second period, I had him on his back again. And in the third period, I almost pinned him.”
Spiess has weathered some injuries, but has tried to overcome them the best he can.
“I’ve had some shoulder problems this year and a little bit of last year,” Spiess said. “My shoulders just like to come out of place, it happens a lot.
Wrestling is something that has come second nature to Spiess because he has competed for so many years. Besides four years of high school wrestling, Max has competed in the sport several years before that, building a good wrestling foundation. He also hails from a wrestling family.
“Almost every guy in my entire family has wrestled at some point,” Spiess said. “Some of the girls wrestle too. My sister does it (Kaia Spiess), she did the girls state meet last year. My cousin Grace Spiess wrestles for Perry. She is a pretty good wrestler. My brother, Mason Spiess, made it to states his senior year (two years ago).”
Of course, Max’s father, Kyle, also wrestled in his school along with his uncle, Jason Spiess — who currently coaches at Perry.
“My other uncle, Kevin, wrestled at MSU on the varsity team,” the senior said. “Another uncle, Tim, was also a wrestler. And so was my grandpa (the late Chuck Spiess).”
Max Spiess has also played football at the varsity level for three seasons. He started eight games at nose guard for the Marauders this past fall despite being only 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds.
“I played fullback and noseguard, which is pretty weird for a guy my size,” Spiess said. “I was not big compared to everybody else.”
The MMAC honorable mention selection used his speed, quickness and agility to run past blockers and get to the quarterback. He racked up 37 tackles, including five sacks, and had two fumble recoveries.
“Chesaning was my favorite game all year because I finished with three sacks in the one game,” Spiess said.
The Marauders finished 6-4, which included a 6-1 record in the MMAC.
“The only reason we didn’t go further in the playoffs was because half of our team was gone and had COVID,” Spiess said. “COVID got really bad once we got down to crunch time. We had to cancel our game (against Corunna) right before the playoffs.”
He has also played high school lacrosse for three years and was a two-year captain. He played midfielder for two years and goalie last season. Ovid-Elsie and St. Johns have a consolidated lacrosse team.
Spiess also competed in swimming, and his best strokes were the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
“I was a dual sport (last winter) and I didn’t really think wrestling was going to happen because COVID was so bad,” Spiess said. “I decided I might as well do some sport so I competed in swimming.”
Spiess plans to golf this spring.
He is intends to enroll at Central Michigan University and study finance.
