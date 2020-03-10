NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop routed Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy 72-27 Monday in a Division 3 district opener at home.
Bryce Richardson scored 18 points for the Hornets (18-3), while Luke Birchmeier scored 16. Jacob Graves added 11 points.
New Lothrop, up 30-12 at halftime, put it out of reach for good with a 29-10 third-quarter spree.
“We played a real solid game tonight and got the win,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “When you’re in the tournament, it’s all about finding a way to win and advancing. And tonight we did that and we also got to give our seniors a win in their last game in our gym.”
New Lothrop plays Hemlock (20-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reese.
Morrice 73, Fowler 61
WEBBERVILLE — Owen Doerner hit four 3-points and scored 21 points as Morrice defeated Fowler 73-61 in a first-round Division 4 district game Monday.
Peyton Smith scored 16 points with eight assists and eight rebounds for the Orioles (9-12), who won their fifth straight. Hunter McGowan and Shane Cole each scored 14 points; McGowan had four steals.
Morrice plays Lansing Christian (7-13) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals.
Bath 64, Byron 42
BATH — A barrage of 3-pointers in the second half helped Bath turn back Byron 64-42 Monday in a Division 3 district opener.
“We took a 15-6 lead to start the game,” Byron coach Kyle Hopkins said. “They hit six 3’s in a row in the third quarter, including one from half-court at the buzzer.”
Josh Green scored 17 points for Byron, while Braden Hoffman scored 14 points. Jacob Huhn and Casey Hatfield each snared seven rebounds for the Eagles (9-12).
Bath (10-11) plays Brighton Charyl Stockwell (10-10) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Division 3 District at Bath
BATH 64, BYRON 42
BYRON (9-12): Josh Green 6 2-3 17, Jacob Miller 1 3-5 5, Braden Hoffman 4 4-6 14, Casey Hatfield 0 1-2 1, Jacob Huhn 1 2-4 4, Caleb Oliver 0 1-3 1. Totals: 12 13-21 42.
BATH (10-11): No details available.
3-Point Goals: Byron (Green 3, Hoffman 2). Rebounds: Byron (Huhn 7, Hatfield 7). Assists: Byron (Miller 3). Steals: Byron (Green 2).
Division 3 Reese District
NEW LOTHROP 72, SASA 27
SASA (10-11): Mitchell 5 7-9 18.
NEW LOTHROP (18-3): Avery Moore 1 5-6 7, Luke Birchmeier 7 2-2 16, Jacob Graves 5 1-1 11, Bryce Richardson 8 1-2 18, Dylan Shaydik 1 1-1 3, Ty Kohlmann 2 2-2 7, Matt Keifer 1 2-2 4, Gabe Salsviger 1 0-0 2, Robert Beauchamp 2 0-0 4.
SASA 5 7 10 5 — 27
NL 15 15 29 13 — 72
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 2 (Richardson 1, Kohlmann 1).
Division 4 District at Webberville
MORRICE 73, FOWLER 61
MORRICE (9-12): Hunter McGowan 5 1-4 14, Shane Cole 6 1-5 14, Peyton Smith 5 6-9 16, Owen Doerner 7 3-4 21, Jack Nanasy 4 0-0 9.
FOWLER (6-15): Carter Pline 31 points.
Morrice 13 18 16 26 — 73
Fowler 14 10 11 26 — 61
3-Point Goals: Morrice 9 (McGowan 3, Cole 1, Doerner 4, Nanasy 1). Rebounds: Morrice (Smith 8). Assists: Morrice (Smith 8). Steals: Morrice (McGowan 4).
