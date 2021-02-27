ELSIE — Dylan Carman scored 18 points and Ovid-Elsie bounced back from its first defeat with a 57-23 rout Friday of Byron.
Cal Byrnes added six points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals for the Marauders (5-1, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference), who had 11 players score at least one point. Jackson Thornton had five points and six rebounds. Alex Eichenberg and Jacob Schaub each scored five points.
Ovid-Elsie broke open a seven-point game in the second quarter by outscoring Byron (0-8, 0-4) 20-2.
O-E SCORING: Cal Byrnes 3 0-0 6, Jackson Thornton 2 1-2 5, Keigan Ormes 1 0-0 3, Gavin Godfrey 1 0-0 3, Colin Fluharty 1 2-2 4, Ale Eichenberg 1 3-4 5, Dylan Carman 6 1-2 18, Logan Thompson 1 0-0 3, Carson Gregory 0 1-2 1, Brayden Phollips 1 0-0 3, Jacob Schaub 2 0-0 5, Jacob Tomasek 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 9-14 57.
BYRON SCORING: Totals 10 2-8 23.
Morrice 58, Livingston Christian 37
MORRICE — Owen Doerner scored a team-high 17 points as Morrice won its second game in as many days Friday, defeating Livingston Christian 58-37.
Aaron Davis added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Orioles (4-3, 1-2 Genesee Area Conference). Brandon Buchanan had eight points and five rebounds. Peyton Smith had six points, four rebounds, three steals and nine assists.
Morrice outscored the Falcons (3-6) 32-19 in the second half.
MORRICE SCORING: Owen Doerner 6 3-5 17, Aaron Davis 4 0-0 11, Brandon Buchanan 3 0-0 8, Peyton Smith 3 0-0 6, Evan McPherson 3 0-2 6, Todd Nanasy 2 0-0 6. Totals 23 3-7 58.
Fulton 53, Laingsburg 42
MIDDLETON — Laingsburg’s two-game win streak was snapped Friday as the Wolfpack fell to Middleton Fulton, 53-42.
Zach Hawes scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (2-2, 2-2 Central Michigan Activities Conference).
Fulton improved to 2-3 in the Central Michigan Activities Conference and 3-3 overall. Bruce Thelen scored 22 points and Joe Lung added 18 for the Pirates.
Chesaning 39, Montrose 32
CHESANING — Lucas Powell scored 13 fourth-quarter points as Chesaning went on an 18-8 run to put away Montrose Friday, 39-32.
Reese Greenfelder added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Indians (4-0, 2-0 MMAC), who trailed by five after the first quarter before closing the gap to one at the half.
“At halftime we talked about battling every possession. That has been our theme this year and all 10 of our guys did exactly that,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “Tonight was a total team effort, from the energy on the bench, to the great leadership provided by our seniors, Nick Fowler and Sam Princinsky. This team just never quits.”
Mason Struck had six points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block for Chesaning. Princinsky scored four points with three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Fowler had two points, four rebounds and a steal in the senior night victory.
CHESANING SCORING: Lucas Powell 13, Reese Greenfelder 8, Mason Struck 6, Sam Princinsky 4, Nick Fowler 2, Brady Coon 2, Nate Ferry 2, Tyler Sager 2.
