GAYLORD — Needing to fill a scheduling gap after Otisville LakeVille’s exit from the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, the Durand Railroaders got creative, drumming up a matchup with Gladstone High out of the Great Nothern Upper Peninsula Conference. Living up to to their continent-spanning namesake, the Railroaders were unfazed by the 185-mile trek to neutral-site Gaylord on Friday and managed to put away the similarly-traveled Braves, 28-24.

Gladstone turned out to be a much more significant challenge than Durand might have expected when scheduling them over the summer. The Braves haven’t finished a season with a winning record since 2017, but they entered Friday’s game 5-0 and ranked ninth in the latest Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 6 poll, coming off a decisive 48-21 win over Division 1 Marquette.

