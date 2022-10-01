GAYLORD — Needing to fill a scheduling gap after Otisville LakeVille’s exit from the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, the Durand Railroaders got creative, drumming up a matchup with Gladstone High out of the Great Nothern Upper Peninsula Conference. Living up to to their continent-spanning namesake, the Railroaders were unfazed by the 185-mile trek to neutral-site Gaylord on Friday and managed to put away the similarly-traveled Braves, 28-24.
Gladstone turned out to be a much more significant challenge than Durand might have expected when scheduling them over the summer. The Braves haven’t finished a season with a winning record since 2017, but they entered Friday’s game 5-0 and ranked ninth in the latest Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 6 poll, coming off a decisive 48-21 win over Division 1 Marquette.
The Railroaders’ ultimate triumph came thanks to the same thing it always does — their opponents’ inability to stand the gaff against their hulking, experienced offensive line for four quarters of play. Durand rushed the ball north of 45 times, for over 280 yards and four touchdowns.
The Railroaders’ physical dominance was most apparent on what head coach John Webb called “a championship drive” in the third quarter.
Durand took over at their own 1-yard line, with seven minutes left in the frame, after senior linebacker Gabe Lynn forced — and senior defensive back Colin Randall recovered — a touchdown-saving fumble.
From there, the Railroader offense hopped did its Power T thing, spending the next 17 minutes trucking 99 yards downfield for a game-sealing TD. Now down 28-16, Gladstone had just over two minutes in which to find two scores. The Braves could only manage one, however.
Durand’s offense was led by senior running back Charlie Rawlins, who had 17 carries for 188 yards and two endzone trips. Lynn added 64 yards and two scores on 20 carries. He also caught four passes for 46 yards. Those passes were thrown by QB Austin Kelley, who was 4-for-5 on the night and chipped in 34 yards on the ground.
Defensively, lineman Evan Samson was a standout for the Railroaders, logging seven tackles (two for a loss) and a sack.
Coach Webb was thrilled that his team was able to emerge victorious in what he described as “the hardest-hitting game I’ve ever seen.”
If there’s one thing for Durand fans to come away from this one feeling squeamish about, it’s that the Railroaders were susceptible to big passing plays, which Gladstone used to turn a 22-0 blowout into a 22-16 squeaker ahead of halftime.
Now 6-0 (4-0 MMAC), Durand next plays at Chesaning (3-3, 1-2 MMAC).
New Lothrop 42, Montrose 13
MONTROSE — Quarterback Jack Kulhanek rushed for 133 yards and four TDs and passed for 136 yards and another score as unbeaten New Lothrop routed Montrose, 42-13, Friday.
The Hornets improved to 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 6-0 overall. Montrose fell to 2-3 in the conference and 3-3 overall.
Nick Barnette opened the game with a 78-yard kick-off return for touchdown for the Hornets.
Kulhanek added TD runs of 3, 2, 19 and 1 yards. He also completed 10 of 12 passes.
Barnette had four catches for 73 yards. Nolan Mulcahy caught a 30-yard TD catch and Kaven Unangst had four grabs for 28 yards.
Alec Wenzlick rushed for 58 yards on five carries for the Hornets. Mulcahy added 40 yards on six tries.
Barnette intercepted a pass and Wenzlick made 13 stops including six solo tackles. Brady Gross had 11 tackles.
CLIO — Corunna improved to 3-1 in the Flint Metro Stars Division and 5-1 overall by shutting out Clio, 43-0, Friday.
Wyatt Bower completed 10 of 11 passes for 135 yards and four TDs. He also rushed for u9 yards and one score on eight carries.
Tarick Bower had two catches for 57 yards with one TD while Bryce Edington had two grabs for 40 yards and two scores. Dylan Blaha had five catches for 27 yards and a TD.
Collin Thompson and Nolan Carmody each had seven tackles for the Cavaliers, who outgained the Mustangs, 318-99.
The Mustangs fell to 0-4 in the Flint Metro and 1-5 overall.
MERRILL — In a battle of eight-man football unbeatens, Merrill defeated Morrice, 52-12, Friday.
The Orioles, who got a pair of 4-yard TD runs from Travis Farrow and Drew McGowan, fell to 5-1 overall and 5-1 in league play. The Vandals rose to 6-0 and 6-0 records.
Farrow rushed for 103 yards from his quarterback spot while McGowan ran for 101 yards and had three receptions for 37 yards.
Peyton McGowan had eight tackles while Drew McGowan had seven stops.
Merrill led 14-0 at halftime and outscored the Orioles 38-12 in the second half.
Laingsburg 49, Dansville 0
DANSVILLE — Junior quarterback Ty Randall accounted for five touchdowns as the Laingsburg Wolfpack (4-2, 4-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) dismantled the Dansville Aggies (2-4, 1-3 CMAC) in a 49-0 road win Friday.
Randall was astronomically efficient, throwing TDs a full 30% of the time he dropped back to pass, going 7-for-10 for 111 yards overall. On the ground he carried the ball 10 times for 127 yards and two scores.
Eli Woodruff had an even higher touch-to-touchdown ratio, turning both of his two catches into six points (42 yards total). Connor Hulliberger caught three balls for 42 yards, and hauled in the other passing TD.
Also making endzone trips were running backs Jack Borgman (11 carries, 96 yards) and Lucas Matthews (six carries, 37 yards.
Defensively, Laingsburg was led by Jackson Audretsch’s five tackles. Audretsch also had two catches for 24 yards and was 7-for-7 on point-after attempts. Seth Sivak added four tackles, including one for a loss. Borgman had 3 tackles, with two going for a loss. A Kyle Thelen interception was the game’s only turnover.
LINDEN — Lake Fenton blanked Owosso 49-0 Friday.
The loss lowered the Trojans to 0-4 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division and 1-5 overall.
The Blue Devils improved to 3-1 and 3-3.
BYRON — Mt. Morris defeated Byron 52-2 Friday in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference football action.
The Eagles fell to 0-5 in the MMAC and 0-6 in all games.
Mt. Morris now stands 1-3 in the MMAC and 1-5 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.