CHESANING — In just its fourth season, Chesaning High School’s co-ed swimming team is looking for a bounce back year.
Last winter, the Indians featured a senior heavy roster but experience wasn’t enough as the Indians went 2-4.
“I think the biggest lesson we learned from last season is we must practice the way we need to play,” said Chesaning head coach Carolynn Collard.
Chesaning’s co-ed team in 2019-20 returns just two seniors and four fewer swimmers than last year. The Indians will suit up 13 with six of those ninth-graders.
While the team is young they still return some good swimmers.
Gwen Lapine set multiple school records in her first year and Collard expects more of the same of her this season. Junior Kaden Liebrock also returns for the Indians and he enters the year with the goal of breaking his own breaststroke record.
Collard said her team has the proper attitude for improvement to happen.
“This season is all about learning stroke technique, improving skills, building stamina and teamwork,” said Collard. “(We) will be prepared and improve.”
2019-2020 Co-Ed Swimming Preview
Owosso
Coach: Mike Gute
Last Season: Third in Flint Metro League.
Swimmers to watch: Nathan Gute, Alex Binger, Charles DeWeese (Diver)
Outlook: Owosso coach Mike Gute expects the Trojans to be in a bit of a rebuild this season. Over the last two seasons the Trojan swim team has lost some vital expierence over the last two years and this year Owosso returns only three swimmers from last year. Even with the talk of a rebuild, Gute is still encouraged by what he has on this team. The number of athletes on the team is up this season and Gute has been especially impressed by the incoming group of freshmen. That freshmen group includes Alex Binger who holds the middle school 100-yard freestyle record.
Corunna
Coach: Camron Nellis
Record Last Season: 10-0
Swimmers to watch: Xavier Staubs, Jack Belmer, Eli Edwards
Outlook: Over the last two seasons Corunna has run the Independent Swim Conference, going a combined 20-1 in that span. This year the Cavs will enter the Flint Metro and hope to remain competitive in the new conference. This season the Cavs return significant talent from last year’s undefeated squad giving Corunna significant depth for most events. “We have some great depth,” said Cavs coach Camron Nellis. “(We) should have at least two great swimmers in each event with third in most.”Nellis hopes the Cavs experience and depth can help carry them to a strong finish in the upper half of the conference.
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Karl Dahlke
Record Last Season: 5-4
Swimmers to watch: Ben Maynard, Will Schmidtfranz, Sam Harden
Outlook: Ovid Elsie will look to build upon last season’s 5-4 campaign. According to Marauders’ coach Karl Dahlke this year’s team is fairly balanced and has “great attitude(s).” The one downside to having that kind of balance is that Ovid Elsie doesn’t feature a truly dominant individual.
