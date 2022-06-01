LANSING — Emma Valentine of Morrice set a new school record of 5 feet, 6 inches while placing first at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions at Waverly High School.
Valentine, who earlier in the season set a school record by clearing 5-51/4, is the defending Division 4 state champion in the high jump.
Owosso’s Claire Agnew placed second in the pole vault while clearing 10-6. Teammate Libby Summerland was fourth with a 10-foot height. Peyton Spicer of Owosso tied for eighth in the high jump (4-9).
Neele’ge’ Sims of Corunna finished third in the long jump, covering 15-11. Ellie Toney of Corunna finished fifth in the shot put (34-11).
Perry’s Anna Nixon placed fourth in the discus (106-8) and fifth in the long jump (15-4 1/2).
Owosso’s Summerland finished sixth in the 400 dash (1:01.92).
Jessica Kozlowski of Ovid-Elsie placed seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.46).
More than 40 high schools from the greater Lansing area participated.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Nanasy throws third, fourth
LANSING — Todd Nanasy of Morrice finished third in the discus (147-8) and fourth in the shot put (a personal-best 52-4) at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions.
Laingsburg’s Caleb Clark took third in the high jump (6-2).
In the shot put, Tryce Tokar of Ovid-Elsie placed fourth (13-6) and Laingsburg’s Jack Borgman was fifth (13-6). Alex Brown of Laingsburg was eighth at 13-0.
Jaden Herrick of Corunna finished fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.89).
The Cavaliers’ 400 relay team of D’Angelo Campos, Tarick Bower, Colin Lavery and Wyatt Bower finished fifth (44.61).
Tarick Bower of Corunna finished sixth in the 100 dash (11.60) while Wyatt Bower was sixth in the long jump (20-1).
Corunna’s 800 relay team of Joaquin Campos, Tarick Bower, Nick Strauch and Wyatt Bower finished seventh in 1:33.28.
Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel placed seventh in the 110 hurdles (16.46) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (43.19).
The Cavaliers’ 1,600 relay team of Grant Kerry, Lucas Kuran, Strauch and Luke Tuller finished seventh as well (3:43.10).
Clark was eighth in the long jump (19-63/4).
