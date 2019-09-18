CORUNNA — Ortonville Brandon topped Corunna 6-2 Tuesday.
The Cavaliers received victories from Caleb Stahr at No. 1 singles and Braden Fruchey and Trent Moore at No. 1 doubles.
Stahr defeated Brennan Baldwin 6-4, 6-4. Fruchey and Moore outlasted Jeff Harris and Nolan Federow 0-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Fenton 8, Owosso 0
FENTON — Fenton defeated Owosso 8-0 in boys tennis on Tuesday.
Owosso singles players Wyatt Leland, Wes Lavigne, Drew Mofield and Isaac Johnston lost in straight sets.
The Tigers also won all four doubles tests in straight sets.
Owosso 7, Waverly 1 (Monday)
OWOSSO — Owosso defeated Lansing Waverly 7-1 Monday.
The Trojans got singles victories from Wyatt Leland, on the No. 1 court (6-1, 6-2) and Wes LaVigne (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2 singles.
All four doubles teams won in straight sets — Anna Salisbury and Addie Kregger (6-2, 6-0); Kody Rees and Jay Tuttle (6-1, 6-0); Harrison Ketchum and Everett Mcvay (6-2, 6-2); and Rory Grinnell and Carter Kline (6-1, 6-3).
BRANDON 6, CORUNNA 2
Singles
No. 1: Caleb Stahr (CO) def. Brennan Baldwin, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2: Dawson Richards (BR) def. Jack Belmer, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
No. 3: Cole Pardon (BR) def. Blake Rowe, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 4: Adam Cox (BR) won by default.
Doubles
No. 1: Braden Fruchey/Trent Moore (CO) def. Jeff Harris/Nolan Federow, 0-6, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Peter Stewart/Vince Spencer (BR) def. Adam Kuran/John Walker 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3: Marcus Wallis/Jack Hotchkiss (BR) def. Levi Theile/Blake Princinsky, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.
No. 4: Joey Nichols/Nathan Federow (BR) def. Cora Tuller/Dominic Vandusen 6-3, 6-1.
FENTON 8, OWOSSO 0
Singles
No. 1: Gabe Hand (FE) def. Wyatt Leland, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Sheldon Hand (FE) def. Wes Lavigne, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3: Jordon Conn (FE) def. Drew Mofield, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4: Remy Book (FE) def. Isaac Johnston, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Jack Gundry/Bradley Trecha (FE) def. Kody Rees/Jay Tuttle, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Trevor Bloss/Mitchell Scheer (FE) def. Addie Kregger/Anna Salisbury, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Garrett Bloss/Tom Lockwood (FE) def. Harrison Ketchum/Everett Mcvay, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4: Joe McCarthy/Nate Dymond (FE) def. Rory Grinnell/Carter Kline, 6-1, 6-0.
