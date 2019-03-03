DETROIT — Austin Wolford had envisioned himself winning the state title at 145 pounds at Ford Field on Saturday.
Just not like this.
His match with Kyle Black of White Pigeon for the Division 4 state title had one stoppage in the first period when Black injured his left knee. After a short timeout, the bout resumed.
“It was 6-0, and he got away,” Wolford said “I went to snap him down and when the period was over, he was in agonizing pain.”
After a lengthy delay, Black was loaded on a stretcher with an aircast over his left knee. Wolford, clearly disappointed, glumly allowed the referee to raise his hand in victory.
“I feel I didn’t get to finish out the three periods, or I didn’t get the pin,” he said. “I won by injury default. It’s not the way I wanted to end my high school career, but I guess it happened that way.”
Wolford spoke a few minutes after the match. Another interview was cut short after one question followed by a sprint to the staging area.
“Austin has such a big heart,” New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said. “He feels responsible for hurting the kid. He didn’t have the chance to celebrate, because you can’t celebrate when you have a guy lying on the mat hurt. And he wouldn’t do it anyway, because he’s too polite and too nice a kid to do that.”
The win, bittersweet as it was, capped a stellar career for Wolford, who finished fifth and fourth in the state his first two years before winning the 140-pound title this season.
Two other area wrestlers lost in the championship round Saturday.
Wolford’s teammate, Logan Zell, was pinned 55 seconds into his 135-pound title match with Hudson’s Jordan Hamdan.
While Zell was, understandably, upset about the loss, he maintained a sunny outlook on the weekend as a whole.
“I never expected to be here,” he said. “I never imagined it. So I’m proud. I came in ranked seventh and I beat a 3 (seed) and a 2. They predicted me seventh and I expected top four, but I never would have expected to be here.”
And, Campbell said, Hamdan was no ordinary opponent. The Hudson star is now a four-time state champion and committed to wrestle at Michigan State University.
“He’s one of the best wrestlers in all divisions,” Campbell said. “This guy is at a different level, but I don’t think Logan backed down to him. He went out and wrestled him hard.”
The Hornets had six state placers, which Campbell said was their best effort at the state individual finals in several years.
“We always seem to peak at the team tournament,” he said. “This year, a lot of guys seemed to overcome those hurdles in tough matches that we seem to lose a lot of down here, so it was a real successful weekend.”
Jordan Rodriguez competed for the 112-pound title in Division 3, but lost to Hunter Assenmacher of Ida 6-2.
“I gave up a lot of easy back points and some locked hands, too,” he sad. “Too many mistakes.”
His coach, Jeremy Reiber, wasn’t nearly so hard on his junior wrestler.
“He had a great weekend,” Reiber said. “He got three pins in a row to get here. He wrestled a fantastic tournament and got the first takedown of the match. He wrestled well, but didn’t come out on top. It’s something to build on, absolutely.”
MHSAA State Individual Finals
at Ford Field, Detroit
DIVISION 2
Third Place
152: Colton Blaha (Owosso) def. Vincent Scaramuzzino (Croswell-Lexington), 3-2.
Division 3
Championship
112: Hunter Asienmacher (Ida) def. Jordan Rodriguez (Chesaning), 6-2.
Third Place
130: Zack Young (LakeVille) def. Brock Holek (Durand), 3-2.
145: Grant Ott (Dundee) def. David Hammond (Ovid-Elsie) , 7-0.
152: Ira Jenkins (Whitehall) p. Jerry Hall (Byron, 2:59.
Fifth Place
140: Ty Anderson (Corunna) p. Mason Hayes (Remus Chippewa Hills), 3:00.
Seventh Place
112: Zack Hall (Byron) def. Michael Silva (Shelby), 8-3.
189: Sayer Robinson (Durand) def. Jimmy Miron (Sanford Meridian), 16-1.
DIVISION 4
Championship
145: Austin Wolford (New Lothrop) def. Kyle Black (White Pigeon) injury default.
135: Jordan Hamdan (Hudson) p. Logan Zell (New Lothrop), 55 seconds.
Fifth Place
112: Andrew Krupp (New Lothrop) p. Austin Raymond (White Pigeon), 1:34.
140: Kent McCombs (Clinton) def. Micah Poletti (New Lothrop), 14-3.
189: Daniel Smith (Carson City Crystal) def. Camden Orr (New Lothrop), 8-3.
Seventh Place
119: Alex Wolford (New Lothrop) def. Randy Frailey (Hanover Horton), 7-1.
