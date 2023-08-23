corunna

THE 2023 CORUNNA FOOTBALL team includes, front from left, Tarick Bower, Bryce Edington, Brayden Bukovick, Wyatt Bower, Parker Isham, Lucas Dennis, Dayne Zeeman, Kaden Cowdrey; second row, Braden Andrejack, Joseph Gruzd, Dakari McGee, Lucas Kuran, Judah Dameron, Lukas Homola, Sully Martin and Caden Minton; third row, Colin Thompson, Hunter Dilley, Jaden Edington, Paul Galesk, Gavin Siddock, Maliki Anderson, Alan Mrva and Charlie Doyle; fourth row. Cotton Bila, Austin Oginsky, A.J. Brieger, Tyler Lundsten, Brendan Yarmuth, Evan Cody, Codey Smith and Jeffrey Frey; back row, Corunna coaches Zach Sawyer, Jeff Sawyer, Rob Herrick, Sal Ausiello, head coach Steve Herrick, Rob Milton, Jason Beldyga, Paul Brieger and Sam Shuster.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

CORUNNA — Led by two of the most electrifying players in the area and featuring a bevy of returning starters, the Corunna Cavaliers are hoping to capitalize on what they view as a prime window of opportunity to challenge for a Flint Metro League Stars Division championship in 2023.

To do that, the Cavs will have to get over the Goodrich hump.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.