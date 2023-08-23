CORUNNA — Led by two of the most electrifying players in the area and featuring a bevy of returning starters, the Corunna Cavaliers are hoping to capitalize on what they view as a prime window of opportunity to challenge for a Flint Metro League Stars Division championship in 2023.
To do that, the Cavs will have to get over the Goodrich hump.
Corunna finished second in league play at 4-1 last season en route to an 8-3 overall campaign — their best since 2016 when they went 9-3 overall and won the old Genessee Area Conference Red Division. That was good, but Goodrich was better, going 5-0 in the Stars Divison and pummeling the Cavs 42-7 when the two teams met head-to-head.
Goodrich went on to finish 12-2 and play their way into the MHSAA Division 4 state title game, where the Martians fell to Grand Rapids South Christian. That’s what Corunna is contending with. To win their league, the Cavaliers may very well have to emerge as one of the best teams in the state. Well, target acquired.
This year, Corunna has the benefit of hosting the Martians. The two teams will meet up on Sept. 29 at Nick Annese Athletic Field. The Cavaliers will do everything in their power to meet the moment.
“We have some big goals and we definitely want to be in the thick of the fight for a Flint Metro League title,” Corunna head coach Steve Herrick said. “The Flint Metro Stars Division championship goes through Goodrich and they were the Division 4 state runners-up last season. We have them for our first home game in Week 6 after playing our first five games on the road.”
The tea leaves aren’t currently providing too much insight into which of the two squads should be favored in 2023. Goodrich has history on its side — the Martians haven’t lost to the Cavs since that 2016 season in the GAC-Red — while Corunna has the aformentioned home-field advantage.
Goodrich graduated three all-league first teamers on offense and two first-teamers on defense, but Corunna lost one first-team offensive selection (offensive lineman Jake Nichols) and two first-team defenders (Nolan Carmody on the line and Collin Thompson at linebacker) of its own.
It’s anyone’s guess.
What isn’t a guess is who Goodrich — and everyone else on Corunna’s schedule — will be gameplanning to stop.
At the top of every opponent’s scouting sheet will be twin do-everything dynamos Wyatt and Tarick Bower. Now in their senior season, and fresh off of helping the Cavaliers to a boys state track and field title in the spring, their athleticism poses a threat to any and every opponent they come across.
Both were Flint Metro first-teamers last season, with Wyatt at quarterback (100-for-157, 1,378 yards, 19 TDs, one INT) and defensive back (40 tackles, six picks) and Tarick playing WR/DB (26 receptions, 629 yards, eight TDs).
But the Cavaliers aren’t all about the Bowers. They’ve got plenty of other talent.
Corunna also returns four Flint Metro League second-teamers on offense.
Bryce Edington, a junior slot receiver, had 30 catches last season for 331 ayrds and three TDs. A big-game performer, nine of Edington’s catches came in Corunna’s playoff loss to Portland — a school record.
Alan Mrva, a junior left guard, is also back, as is senior running back Parker Isham, who rushed for 353 yards a year ago. Corunna also retains the services of kicker Braden Andrejack, a senior, who is also a slotback.
Another key returner is running back/middle linebacker Jaden Edington.
Edington was limited to just six games last season due to injury, but, when healthy was highly impactful, leading Corunna with 65 tackles (44 solo) and rushing for 267 yards and five scores.
Edington suffered a minor spinal fracture during a practice last year which curtailed the beginning of his season. He worked his way back from that injury, only to be curtailed again.
“I came back the sixth game last year and played defense and after that proceeded to play both sides of the ball,” Edington said, “But in the Ovid-Elsie game, I tore my labrum, and I played a playoff game with a torn labrum and had surgery in January.”
Still, Edington says, that he “feels great,” and he seems eager to contribute in 2023.
Herrick says that Edignton’s good size (5-11, 210 pounds) and savvy (he “is always around the ball for us”) always give Corunna a lift, but that keeping him fighting fit is a priority.
“We just want to keep him healthy,” Herrick said.
Joining Edington in the linebacker corps will be Isham and Dayne Zeeman — who will also feature at tight end.
The linemen in the Cavaliers’ 4-3 defensive front will be Mrva, Austin Oginsky, Evan Cody and A.J. Brieger (all also offensive linemen).
As confident and talented as Corunna may be, team’s schedule has it set up to fail. The Cavaliers will be playing, not one, not two, not three, but five games on the road to start their season. After that slog — which includes contests against traditionally solid Flint Metro foes in Ortonville Brandon and Lake Fenton — Corunna finally gets to play at home … vs. Goodrich. Not exactly a soft landing.
That’s in the future though. For now the Cavs are focused on the task at hand — beating Fowlerville in Week 1. The Gladiators have been a middling team in recent years — one winning record in the past six seasons — but have mostly had the Cavaliers’ number over that span, only losing in 2017 and last year. If Corunna can beat them, well, they’ll still be taking things “one game at a time.”
