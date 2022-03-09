FRANKENMUTH — Ovid-Elsie’s full-court press frustrated Frankenmuth in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s Division 2 regional semifinal as the underdog Marauders took an 8-2 early lead.
But the No. 5-ranked Eagles, in front of a raucous home court crowd, settled in quickly, refocused and took a 16-9 lead into the second quarter. By halftime, Frankenmuth had opened up a 20-point cushion and the closest Ovid-Elsie could get in the second half was 15 points. The Eagles (21-2), shooting 65 percent from two-point territory (17 of 26) went on to a 55-37 victory.
“We knew that they were all tough shooters and that we had to close out on them,” said O-E senior Caitlyn Walter. “We wanted to come out and press, but I think our press rotations weren’t that good. They adjusted to that a few times and that got to us a little bit.”
No. 9-ranked Ovid-Elsie (21-2) featured Ava Bates’ 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Evalyn Cole and Walter scored nine and eight points, respectively.
“We started out strong and then we made a few little mistakes that kind of cost us. They just pulled ahead,” Bates said.
Frankenmuth, getting 18 points from Mia McLaughlin and 14 from Emma Kerkau, will play for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday against 19-4 Saginaw Swan Valley, which won Tuesday’s early semifinal 48-38 over Belding.
Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham knew Frankenmuth would be a hard team to upset, especially on its home court. The Eagles are strong in the half-court offense, well-balanced and take care of the basketball.
“It was a little bit of David and Goliath,” Cunningham said. “They are certainly a great team. They have a lot of size. They shoot the ball really well. I thought the first half, they made a big run to kind of pull away from us.”
Cunningham said he had hoped the Marauders could push the action for as long as they could.
“When you get to the tournament time like this, you don’t have a lot of time to change things up,” Cunningham said. “We’re a press team and we want to run and we want to turn them over. Sometimes you just tip your hat to a better team. They’re just a better team. We’re pretty young and I think we’ll aspire to get to that kind of level. They had us scouted pretty well and just made more plays down the stretch.”
Ovid-Elsie played without starting sophomore forward Braeden Tokar, who injured her knee March 2 in the Marauders’ 34-32 district semifinal victory over Flint Hamady. O-E also had a couple players dealing with illness, Cunningham said.
“We’re a little bit banged up,” Cunningham said. “I thought we played our guts out and we gave it everything we had. We just couldn’t climb back into it once they got that 20-point lead. But I also don’t think our kids quit. We cut it to 16 or so there and just kept battling.”
Frankenmuth, taking a 9-8 lead on Faith Breinager’s 3-pointer with 4 minutes left in the first quarter, went on a 14-1 run to lead by seven entering the second. McLaughlin scored seven of the Eagles’ points in the first quarter — most on drives to the basket.
The Eagles, then went on a 20-7 second-quarter run, punctuated by four 3-pointers, including two by Claire Conzelmann.
Ovid-Elsie’s lineup got even thinner in the third quarter when guard Kiah Longoria went down with a foot injury and did not return. The Marauders pulled to within 15 early in the fourth as Cole made a 3-pointer and Bates scored off the glass.
That’s was close as Ovid-Elsie would get.
Walter made two 3-pointers breaking her previous school record of 43 3-pointers in a season. She finished with 45.
The loss was the final game for O-E seniors Walter, Hall and Braylon Byrnes. Walter came up just short in her bid to become the second Marauders girls player to score 1,000 career points, finishing with 965. Jennifer Litomisky scored 1,758 points from 1977 to 1980.
“My seniors were great and Caitlyn obviously stands out a lot,” Cunningham said. “She’s one of the top scorers in Ovid-Elsie history. She’s going to have a couple of records to hang her hat on. The other seniors were great role players. They stepped up when they had to and Kaylee Hall played a great game tonight coming off the bench. Braylon Byrnes did a great job.”
Walter reflected fondly on her career after helping the program win its first district title in 38 years Friday and going 14-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference in the regular season.
“This is definitely one of the best teams I’ve been on,” Walter said. “We all get together and we all bond together so well — one of the best I’ve ever been on. Winning league and winning districts, I just love being on this team.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Ava Bates 4 1-2 10, Rylee Lewis 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hall 2 0-0 6, Izzy Loynes 0 0-0 0, Kiah Longoria 0 1-2 1, Caitlyn Walter 2 2-4 8, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Evalyn Cole 4 0-0 9, Hailee Campbell 0 1-2 1, Murphy Alexa 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-10 37.
FRANKENMUTH SCORING: Mia McLaughlin 8 1-1 18, Emma Kerkau 6 2-2 14, Zoey Persails 2 0-0 5, Rosemary Brenner 1 0-1 2, Claie Conzelmann 3 0-0 8, Faith Breinager 3 0-0 8. Totals 23 3-4 55.
