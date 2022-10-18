FLINT — Flint Powers Catholic struck for a goal in the first five minutes and took a 2-0 lead as Landon McAvoy buried a shot into the empty net less than 14 minutes into the game.
Corunna (3-15-1) eventually dropped a 6-0 verdict to the Chargers in Monday’s Division 3 district soccer semifinal under the lights at historic Atwood Stadium in Flint.
“It was obviously not the way we wanted to start,” Corunna head coach Kyle Gregoricka siad. “We talked about how that first 15 minutes is real, real crucial. You could see, through the rest of that first half, we played tough with them.”
The Cavaliers’ best chance came in the first 10 minutes of play when junior forward Braden Andrejack got behind the Chargers defense and fired a hard shot that was speared by the Chargers’ goalie.
“We had that little spark but every game you get in the playoffs, the level is higher,” Gregoricka said.
Garrett Treece’s tip-in with 9:36 left in the first half made it 3-0 Chargers. Flint Powers then scored in the 42nd, 62nd and 76th minutes in the second half. Aaron Romzek’s penalty kick with 4 minutes left completed the scoring.
Corunna only generated three shots on goal as Flint Powers (10-10-2) punched a ticket into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. district championship game against Saginaw Swan Valley (12-5-2). The Chargers totaled 13 shots on goal.
Sophomore Paul Galesk made seven saves for the Cavaliers.
Corunna could not get its offense running on all cylinders, noted Corunna senior midfielder Payton Brown. It wasn’t from a lack of effort, he said.
“We all went out there and tried our hardest,” Brown said. “We had a couple of scoring opportunities tonight. I wish we could have put a couple of those in the back of the net. It would have been a lot better … We had a big win (against Chesaning) and it gave us a lot of excitement … I think we held our heads a little too high coming into this game.”
It was the final high school game for Corunna seniors Brown, Cole Binger, Conner Jacobs, Jackson Reid and Nikolas Hetfield.
Corunna had downed Chesaning 1-0 in a first-round district game at Atwood as Andrejack scored on a penalty kick. The Cavaliers avenged an earlier loss to the Indians.
The Cavaliers finished one-win better than last season’s 2-15-1 record. Corunna won its first-round district game in each of the last two seasons.
“I really want to mention our seniors and I’m really proud of them,” Gregoricka said. “I’m thankful for their effort and all of these guys for a great season.”
