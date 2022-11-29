MONTABELLA — Junior Aubrey Rogers scored 25 points, while Makenzie Doerner added 18 as the Morrice girls basketball team opened its season with a rout of Montabella Tuesday, 61-26.

Rogers shot 7-for-7 from the free throw line and added nine field goals for the Orioles. Doerner supplied three 3-pointers, while Kaylee McGowan contributed eight points and Alexa Rose scored six. Lily Nowak had four points for the winners.

