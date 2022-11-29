MONTABELLA — Junior Aubrey Rogers scored 25 points, while Makenzie Doerner added 18 as the Morrice girls basketball team opened its season with a rout of Montabella Tuesday, 61-26.
Rogers shot 7-for-7 from the free throw line and added nine field goals for the Orioles. Doerner supplied three 3-pointers, while Kaylee McGowan contributed eight points and Alexa Rose scored six. Lily Nowak had four points for the winners.
Morrice led 26-7 at halftime, in a game that was never in doubt.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 2 0-2 4, Makenzie Doerner 7 1-2 18, Kaylee McGowan 4 0-0 8, Alexa Rose 3 0-0 6, Aubrey Rogers 9 7-7 25. Totals 25 8-9 61.
BYRON — Jordan Huhn scored 10 points and Kierra Conlen and Reese Forgie each scored seven to lead Byron past Holly, 36-23, in season-opening action Tuesday.
Haylee Schott had six points, 13 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles. Conlen added six rebounds and five steals and Forgie had five rebounds and five assists.
“We played with a lot of chemistry,” said first-year Byron coach Trish Miller. “Holly played aggressive ball and we were able to handle their pressure. Great first game.”
BYRON SCORING: Hayden Green 0 1-2 1, Kierra Conlen 2 2-4 7, Ashley Nixon 1 0-2 2, Reese Forgie 2 2-4 7, Haylee Schott 2 2-6 6, Jordan Huhn 2 5-12 10, Lilly Quimby 0 1-2 1, Jaclyn Aldrich 1 0-1 2. Totals 14 13-31 36.
IONIA — Braeden Tokar and Evalyn Cole each scored 11 points and Ava Bates scored 10 with eight rebounds and three assists as Ovid-Elsie defeated Ionia, 42-32 to open the 2022-23 season with a victory.
Cole delivered seven steals and Kiah Longoria dealt four assists for the Marauders.
The Marauders held the Bulldogs to single digit in each of the four quarters.
“We definitely had the opening night jitters as we never really seemed to get into a great flow offensively,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham. “We played solid in the first and fourth quarters, but struggled a little in the middle quarters. Ionia was quick and scrappy so I’m happy to come away with the win. We have some easy things that we can clean up before we go to P-W on Friday.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Aubrey Kurka 2 0-0 2, Braeden Tokar 3 3-5 11, Evalyn Cole 4 1-2 11, Ellyanna Carman 2 0-0 4, Katie Lorio 1 0-0 2, Hailee Campbell 1 0-1 2, Ava Bates 4 0-0 10. Totals 16 4-8 42.
PERRY — Neela Willson scored 11 points to lead Perry past Webberville, 45-36, in season-opening girls basketball play Tuesday.
Teagen Hallock scored seven points with five rebounds for the Ramblers. Hannah Brodberg and Zenna Leitelt each scored six points. Leitelt added eight rebounds. Abigail Cochrane had seven rebounds and four points while Sydney Rose also scored four for Perry.
Webberville’s Riley Nelson and Mackenzie Langham each scored 11 points.
PERRY SCORING: Neela Willson 5 0-0 11, Teagen Hallock 3 0-0 7, Hannah Brodberg 3 0-0 6, Zenna Leitelt 3 0-0 6, Sydney Rose 2 0-0 4, Abigail Cochrane 2 0-0 4, Addyson Lampron 1 1-2 3, Celina McFarland 1 0-0 2, Paige Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 1-2 45.
