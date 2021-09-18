MONTROSE — Montrose bounced back from a last-second loss to Ovid-Elsie with a vengeance.
The Rams shut out Chesaning 35-0 Friday, handing the visiting Indians their first loss in four games. Montrose needed just four plays to score its first touchdown and put Chesaning (3-1, 2-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) in a 28-0 hole at halftime.
Running back Owen Emmendorfer rushed for 134 yards and three TDs on 11 carries for the Rams (3-1, 2-1). Senior quarterback Monte Missentzis ran for 99 yards and one TD on nine carries. He also passed 85 yards to Johnny Mahl for a touchdown.
The farthest Chesaning got was to the Montrose 21-yard line in the fourth quarter. Chesaning head coach John Mimranek said the Indians faced a tough test and must find a way to keep improving.
“We’ve got to score points to win football games,” Mimranek said. “We battled, but we have fundamentals that have to get better, still. We have to get better at tackling, we have to get better at blocking.”
“On offense, we can only get better,” Chesaning quarterback Tyler Sager said. “We didn’t score. We can’t get any worse on offense, really, to be honest with you. I mean everywhere. Just get back and keep our nose to the grindstone. We’ll get a big game next week (vs. Ovid-Elsie).”
Sager completed 11 of 19 passes for 105 yards with one interception. Reese Greenfelder had eight receptions for 76 yards. Brayden Florian led the Chesaning ground game, gaining 100 yards on 20 carries.
But the night belonged to the Rams, who honored first responders and military veterans. Pre-game festivities included a flyover.
Montrose took the opening kickoff and drove 68 yards as Emmendorfer scored on a 41-yard run to the right side.
The Rams protected a 7-0 lead through the opening quarter and broke the game open with three touchdowns in the second quarter. Emmendorfer busted loose for an 11-yard TD run, Missentzis added a 17-yard scamper and then closed the half with an 85-yard bomb to Mahl.
The lone scoring in the second half came on Emmendorfer’s 12-yard run with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
Montrose head coach Dennis Reinhart said the Rams were determined to bounce back after suffering a 23-22 loss to Ovid-Elsie field goal with 11 seconds left. Ovid-Elsie missed the initial try, but was given an extra chance after a penalty. The Rams have not suffered back-to-back losses since 2016 and kept it that way Friday.
“We obviously were concerned how we were going to come out, considering the way that things ended up last week,” Reinhart said. “But we came out and did what we needed to do.
