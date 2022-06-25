ELSIE — He may be just a freshman but Ovid-Elsie’s Tryce Tokar is no mere fledgling. He is a state champ, having captured the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 pole vault crown with a mark of 14-feet, 3-inches at Kent City High School on June 4.
The only male track athlete in the area to win a state title — and the first to do so since Corunna’s Ben Jacobs in 2019 — Tokar’s big win literally vaulted him to the top of the heap in the 2022 Argus-Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year race.
Without it there’s an argument to be made that he doesn’t even beat Laingsburg sophomore Jack Borgman for All-Area team honors. Borgman had the area’s highest vault of the year, clearing 14-feet, 7-inches to set a Wolfpack school record at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association team finals on May 28, and eclipsed 14 feet on three other occasions (vs. Tokar’s two total), but Tokar was at his best when it counted the most, giving him the edge on the field.
Tokar’s title-winning vault leaves him three inches away from tying Joey Latz’s school record of 14-6, also set during a D3 state final win — in Latz’s case 2006.
Winning a state title is generally the pie-in-the-sky endgame of every top flight track athlete. Tokar was no different. Still, he knew that the competition would be fierce — with Borgman, in particular, looming large — so it came as something of a surprise that he was ultimately able to pull out the W.
“I mean, I didn’t expect to win it,” Tokar said, “But it was fun when I won it.”
At the state finals Tokar’s fiercest competition turned out to be Traverse City St. Francis senior Brenden Endres.
Both vaulters cleared 14-3, but Endres finished second because he racked up more misses. Borgman took third by clearing 14-0.
Tokar said he waited until the bar reached 12-3 to even make his first attempt of the day.
“I’ve usually been coming in at 11-0 or 11-6 so when we jumped up to 12-3 it was a big jump. That was the first time I’ve come in at above 12-0,” Tokar said.
After clearing 12-3 on his first try, Tokar went up to 12-9 and cleared that too.
“Then I think I missed at 13-0,” Tokar said. “And I ended up missing on a little bit higher heights.”
After his 14-3 vault, the freshman for 14-6, but couldn’t quite get there.
“It was really close,” Tokar said. “I had asked the guy who finished second whether he wanted to try 14-7 but he said no. I was hoping to go for the school record.”
Tokar said that his father, O-E Principal Jason Tokar — a former vaulter out of Charlotte High School — has been instrumental in coaching him up.
Tryce Tokar said he first got interested in pole vaulting by watching his father coach.
Longtime Ovid-Elsie head track and field coach Doug Long indicated that, young though Tokar may be, he has plenty of experience, making his instant success unsurprising.
“Tryce has been doing the pole vault for many years,” Long said. “I really have nothing to do with his success there. His dad and other places he goes to, to get vault help, is where his success comes, although our girls coach, Nick Hufnagel, does work with him through the season. He does seem to have a lot of dedication to it and works on it throughout the year.”
Jason Tokar said that his son’s continuous growth gives them hope that he will obliterate Latz’s record in the years to come.
“He started as a sixth-grader,” Jason Tokar said. “And he’s been going up an average of 21 inches every year. He got nine feet as a sixth-grader, then he set the middle school record, the state of Michigan, at 12-6 last year and now he’s at 14-3.
“His ultimate goal is to get into the 16 foot club,” Tokar went on. “There’s only been 28 kids to do it in the state of Michigan since they started pole vaulting, so if he could be one of 29, that would be great.”
In addition to his state title, Tryce Tokar was the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference pole vault champ at 13-9 and took first at the Division 3 regional in Chesaning with 13-6. He was also fourth at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions by clearing 13-6 on May 31, a few days before the state meet.
When not flinging himself towards the stratosphere, Tokar was an MMAC honorable mention performer in the 800-meter run and also competed in the 400-meter dash as well as the 4x800, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Tokar is a name that Ovid-Elsie sports fans could be hearing about in two other sports. He competes in football as a wide receiver and in basketball as a point guard.
2022 ARGUS-PRESS
ALL-AREA BOYS TRACK
AND FIELD TEAMS
Athlete of the Year
Tryce Tokar, Ovid-Elsie
A first-year state champ, the sky would seem to be the limit for this pole vaulter, who took first place in six out of the nine meets he competed at this year.
FIRST TEAM
Long Distance
Levi Maier, Chesaning
Maier ran second in the state in the 800-meter run at the MHSAA D3 finals, finishing with a personal-best and area-best time of 1:54.61 — breaking his own school record. The senior was finished fourth in the state in the 1600-meter run. His time of 4:21.02 was another personal/area best. Less illustrious, but still noble, finishes included a 19th-place effort in the 4x400 relay and a 19th in the 3200-meter run at the MITCA Division 3 state finals (11:16.90). Additionally, Maier was the MMAC champion in the 800 run and the 1600 run and the regional champ in the 800
Sprints
Rease Teel, Perry
The Rambler junior burned a lot of rubber this season, excelling at both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Teel placed fourth in the state at the Division 3 finals at the latter distances finishing in 23.23 seconds. And that wasn’t even his best mark. He ran an area-best 22.83 200 meters in the preliminaries.
Teel took sixth in the state at 100 meters in 11.39 seconds. He was the Greater Lansing Activities Conference and regional champ in both the 100 and 200 dashes.
Middle Distance
Nick Strauch, Corunna
Strauch, a junior, clocked the fastest area time in the 400 dash this season with a 52.58 effort during a May 4 dual meet against Owosso. He ran fifth in the Flint Metro League in the 400 dash and also anchored Corunna’s league champion 4x400 relay crew finishing in 3:35.95 with teammates Luke Tuller, Grant Kerry and Lucas Kuran.
Hurdles
Jaden Herrick, Corunna
Herrick owned the fastest time in the area in the 110-meter high hurdles with a 15.07 second finish during that previously mentioned May 4 dual meet. The senior was the Flint Metro League champion (15.14) and Division 2 regional champion (15.45) in his signature event. He also finished sixth at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions (15.89) and took 20th in the state at the Division 2 finals — though he was well off his usual pace, posting a time of 22.39 in the prelims.
Field Events
Todd Nanasy, Morrice
A year after placing third in the discus and sixth in the shot put at the D4 state finals, Nanasy upped his game significantly as a senior, but still had to settle for second in the state in both events. His marks of 155-2 in the discus and 51-3 in the shot put were very good, but very good wasn’t enough to top Carson-City Crystal’s Zane Forist — considered by some to be the best high school thrower in the country — who had Herculean throws of 200-4 and 67-5 respectively, both state records at Division 4 and very nearly records at any level.
Nanasy did manage to set a record of his own this year, with his 166-8 discus mark during the GAC Blue Division championships being a school-best (and an area-best for the season). His best shot put throw was a 52-4 during a fourth-place finish at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions. He also finished third in the discus there (147-8).
Brenden Quackenbush, Chesaning
Quackenbush finished third in the state in the shot put (re-breaking his own school record with a throw of 55-6 1/2) and placed fifth in the state in the discus (151-1) at the Division 3 finals. He was the MMAC and regional champion in the shot put and was league and regional runner-up in the discus.
Jack Borgman, Laingsburg
Borgman, a diversely talented sophomore, became Laingsburg’s school record holder in the pole vault (14-7) and the 100-meter dash (11.38 seconds). Borgman placed third in the state in the pole vault at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula finals. He his record-setting effort was during a first-place finish at the MITCA team finals. He was the CMAC champ in the 100 dash with a time of 11.76.
Sprint Relay
Byron
The Eagles’ 4x100 relay team finished fourth in the state in Division 3. Caden Aldrich, James Miller, Nathan Webster and Cole Laier clocked a school-record time of 44.80.
Distance Relay
Chesaning
The Indians finished 19th in the state in the 4x400 relay. Corbin Walker, Henry Hill, Reese Greenfelder and Levi Maier teamed up to finish in 3:37.64.
SECOND TEAM
Long Distance
Logan Roka, Corunna
The Cavalier junior ran a season-best time of 4:30.04 at 1600 meters while placing sixth in the Division 2 regionals, giving him the second-best mark in the area behind Maier.
Roka had the area’s best time at 3200 meters — a 10:10.21 mark set while placing second at the Frankenmuth Marco Marcet Invitational on April 22.
Other notable finishes included second- and third-places at the Flint Metro League Championships at 800 and 1600 meters. In the former race Roka ran a personal-best 2:04.36.
Kenny Evans, Corunna
Evans, a sophomore, ran third at the Flint Metro League Championships with a personal-best time of 10:38.67. He was sixth in the Flint Metro Championships in the 1600 run, with a personal-best time of 4:48.62.
Sprints
Tarick Bower, Corunna
Sophomore Tarick Bower clocked the fastest 100-meter time in the area in 10.94 seconds — just three hundredths of a second faster than his twin brother Wyatt Bower — during a Flint Metro League dual meet against Clio. Tarick Bower captured the Flint Metro League title in the 100-meter dash (11.28) and was a member of Corunna’s 4x200 relay team, which placed ninth in the state in 1:31.28, with Joaquin Campos, Jaden Herrick and Wyatt Bower.
Middle Distance
Caden Aldrich, Byron
Aldrich, a senior, placed first in the 400-meter dash in the MMAC Championships with a time of 53.92. He ran a season-best 52.65 at Linden.
Hurdles
Tyler Hufnagel, Owosso
Hufnagel, a junior, placed 10th in the state in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the Division 2 finals, running a personal-best 41.25. He also finished 15th in the state in the 110 hurdles (16.31). Hufnagel was the Flint Metro League champion in the 300 hurdles (41.96) and also captured a Division 2 regional championship in the event (41.71). He finished second in the Flint Metro League in the 110 hurdles (16.55) and placed second in the 110 hurdles at the regionals (16.38). His best time in the 110 hurdles was 15.98.
Field Events
Caleb Clark, Laingsburg
Clark, a senior, cleared an area-best 6 feet, 5 inches in the high jump while winning the Chesaning Classic. He finished eighth in the state at the Division 3 finals (6-1) and reigned as the Central Michigan Athletic Conference and Division 3 regional champion (6-4). Clark was also third at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions (6-2). In the long jump, Clark finished 17th in the state (18-11 1/4), second in the regionals and second in the CMAC. His best distance in the long jump was 20-6 3/4.
Wyatt Bower, Corunna
Equal parts sprinter and leaper, Bower, as noted, had the second-best 100-meter dash time in the area behind his twin Tarick. His 10.97 came at the same dual meet against Clio as his brother’s 10.94 — which must have made for quite the “seeing double” photo finish.
Wyatt reigned supreme in the long jump, however, posting an area-best mark of 21-10 (also against Clio). Bower three other jumps better than Caleb Clark’s top mark, including a 21-3 1/2 mark in a first-place D2 regional finish.
The sophomore placed 10th at the state finals.
Sprint Relay
Corunna
The Cavaliers’ 4x200 relay team placed ninth in the state in Division 2. Joaquin Campos, Tarick Bower, Jaden Herrick and Wyatt Bower finished the race in an area-best 1:31.28.
Distance Relay
Chesaning
The Indians’ 4x800 relay unit delivered a season-best time of 8:34.20 at the Korf-Schultz Saginaw County Meet. Corbin Walker, Caleb Walker, Hayden Williams and Levi Maier finished third overall.
Honorable Mention
Brett McGowan, Morrice
Wyatt Wesley, Morrice
Evan Samson, Durand
James Miller, Byron
Alex Brown, Laingsburg
Jordan Nixon, Chesaning
Austin Cole, Byron
Kyle Boettcher, Laingsburg
Ethan Birchmeier, New Lothrop
