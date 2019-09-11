MONTROSE — James Miller and Matthew Williams each scored goals and Byron defeated Montrose 2-1 Tuesday.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Williams broke the deadlock with 16 minutes left in the second half off an assist by Hawkins Whitehead.
Alessio Nieuwenhuizen also had an assist. Billy Bailey made five saves for Byron.
BYRON 2, MONTROSE 1
Byron 1 1 — 2
Montrose 1 0 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
BY: James Miller (Alessio Nieuwenhuizen), 22nd minute
MO: Ivan Ruiz Arriola, 39th minute.
Second Half
BY: Matthew Williams (Hawkins Whitehead), 64th minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Goaltending: Byron (Billy Bailey 5 saves).
