MT. MORRIS — Laingsburg softball straddled both sides of the juggernaut dichotomy at the MHSAA Division 3 regional at Mt. Morris High School on Saturday.
In the semifinals against Otisville LakeVille, the Wolfpack played the role of buzzsaw, looking like the clear class of the diamond in a 7-2 win. In the final against defending D3 state champ Richmond, it was Laingsburg that had no shot, getting no-hit by the Blue Devils’ freshman phenom Katie Shuboy in a 6-0 defeat.
Deflating as it may be to end the season on a teamwide o-fer — especially given the offensive feats the Wolfpack had pulled off in the previous month, like senior center fielder Hailey Bila’s two-grand slam inning May 18 — head coach Jeff Cheadle did not seem entirely surprised by the outcome.
“That’s a pretty darn good team, so I knew it was gonna be an uphill challenge … We might’ve been a little bit outmanned,” he admitted.
The Wolfpack was never able to get the bats around on Shuboy, who combined legit pitch-speed with variety and control. Her offerings were especially hard to time given differences between her refined style and what the team had just seen from LakeVille.
“The girl in the semi was kinda fast, but she didn’t pitch, she just threw,” Cheadle said. “(Shuboy) pitched. She moved it up and down, throwing her riseball and different things, getting strikes — it’s tough.”
Making things even tougher for the Wolfpack was an arguably generous strike zone, which likely contributed to the team’s second/third-inning nadir in which Shuboy sat down Laingsburg looking.
When Laingsburg did swing, it didn’t amount to much.
Only top-of-the-order dynamos Hailey Bila and shortstop sister Ashley Bila managed to put a ball in play off Shuboy — who finished with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.
In the bottom of the first inning, the two Bilas each had what looked like high-percentage balls turned into outs by excellent Blue Devil defense. Ashley Bila had a bloop over third base that her counterpart, Piper Clark, was able to range over and make a leaning grab on. Hailey Bila smacked a fly to left that Emmi Hildreth had to make a real run after.
In the bottom of the fourth Ashley Bila popped up to second base, and in the last-gasp seventh, Hailey Bila cranked a skyball to the deepest part of center field, but an unfriendly wind helped keep her from breaking up the shutout.
That was it for meaningful contact.
Ella Merrell (twice) and Ellie Baynes each put balls into play on bunt attempts, but were easily snuffed out.
Ashley Bila was Laingsburg’s lone baserunner, breaking up Shuboy’s bid for a perfect game just before her sister’s deep fly.
Richmond meanwhile, mounted near-constant threats, putting multiple runners on every inning except for the fourth. Wolfpack hurler Addyson Buchin — who had a final line of five innings-pitched, five hits, one walk and three strikeouts — navigated with two quick grounders and a flyout.
But, despite their ample offensive activity, the Blue Devils were never able to mount the massive inning they seemed to be threatening. They scored two runs in the first on an RBI triple by Clark (following a hit-by-pitch) and a single from Lauren Creon, but wound up stranding two.
Buchin blanked Richmond for three straight innings, during which the Devils stranded another four runners.
Richmond finally made good in the fifth, with some help from Laingsburg defensive miscues — including an error at first to allow Creon to reach and a decision to throw to first when there was a force at home, pushing the lead to 4-0.
The Blue Devils added solo runs in the next two innings — with Kailey Cataline on in relief of Buchin — to give the game its final score.
Though Hailey Bila’s high school career ended on a down note, she certainly showed why she attracted NCAA Division I attention — she’s on track to play for Michigan State — in the semifinals, in which she and her sister either drove in or scored all of the Wolfpack’s seven runs.
Cataline got the start in the circle for Laingsburg, going five innings and giving up two runs before Buchin came in to close.
Ashley Bila had a single and a triple. Hailey Bila had two singles, a triple and three RBIs. Buchin and Gabby Motz each singled once.
Looking at the season in memoriam, Cheadle was proud of the progress his team had made given early-season, weather-induced scheduling difficulties.
“We fought hard,” he said. “This year was tough, because the spring was horrible. In April we only played, like, six games. So our whole season came down to May and the beginning of June where we played 30 games. We were playing, five, six times a week. That was tough to do.”
