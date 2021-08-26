NEW LOTHROP — It’s tough for New Lothrop head football coach Clint Galvas to go around town these days without being asked: “How’s the team looking this year?”
For Galvas, whose Hornets have won two of the last three Division 7 state championships, the increased attention and heightened expectations are nothing new. It’s something he and his players readily embrace.
“The expectations here were always high. It wasn’t like they weren’t winning games and stuff before I came” said Galvas, now in his 13th season as head coach. “Winning a couple titles, obviously the bar is set that you have to win it or it’s a failure of a season. We don’t treat it like that at all. We don’t even talk about it.”
The Hornets, who also won the 2006 Division 8 championship, are incredibly young this season, returning only four starters on each side of the ball on with a roster of just 20 — a stark contrast to Galvas’ teams in recent years.
Quarterback Avery Moore led the Hornets to the 2018 state championship over Madison Heights Madison, 50-44, during his junior season. The quarterback, now playing at Grand Valley State University, helped New Lothrop reach the regional final in 2019, where New Lothrop fell to eventual state champion Pewamo-Westphalia, 36-35.
The Hornets found themselves back in the state title game with Cam Orr under center in 2020, holding off Traverse City St. Francis 42-35.
Galvas admits this year’s team has “a lot more room to improve” than those teams in years past, but the potential is there. The focus internally remains “just one week at a time,” but players won’t deny the pressure placed upon them to defend the state title.
“Obviously you feel (the pressure), but you just don’t worry about it. You just have to work back to it to get back there,” senior two-way lineman Cooper Symons said.
“It’s good for us,” senior wide receiver Rafael Woods said, noting his message to his younger teammates is simply: “Stay focused, play the game and have fun.”
Sophomore Jack Kulhanek will succeed Moore and Orr as the Hornets’ signal-caller. Galvas likes what he’s seen from the young quarterback — and the team as a whole — so far. The pressure plays to their benefit, he said.
“It forces us to work harder knowing what has been done in the past here,” Galvas said. “These guys want to match that. They’re going to work extra hard to try to be that team to keep things going.”
Junior wide reciever Hayden Andres got to experience New Lothrop’s 2020 championship run firsthand, having been called up to the varsity squad late last season as the Hornets progressed through the playoffs.
The experience helped Andres get a feel for the varsity level and opened his eyes to the heightened expectations, something he, too, has come to embrace.
“We try to use that as motivation,” Andres said. “We always have (packed) stands. It’s good to see everyone coming out and supporting us. It definitely motivates us and pushes us to go farther.”
The Hornets will begin their hunt for another state title today against Jackson Lumen Christi, which won three straight Division 6 state titles from 2016-18. Win or lose, Galvas believes his players will gain a lot from the experience.
“I have always said actions will speak louder than our words and so far our actions have been great,” Galvas said. “They’ve put in the work all offseason. The last two weeks of two-a-days, the effort’s been great, intensity’s been good, so they’re speaking to me with their actions and they’re showing me that they’re ready to make a run and obviously go into Week 1 with bad intentions.”
