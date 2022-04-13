LAINGSBURG — Corunna defeated Laingsburg twice, 16-1 and 6-2 in non-league action Tuesday.
The Cavaliers (2-3) won the first game in three innings. Colby Ardelean was the winning pitcher. He gave up three hits and one run with three walks and one strikeout.
Ardelean drove in four runs with a double and a single. Collin Thompson had two hits and three RBIs while Braden Andrejack and Jaden Herrick had one hit and three RBIs apiece.
Ty Randall had two hits in the first game for Laingsburg (0-2).
Corunna won the nightcap as Thompson picked up the win. He worked six innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Logan Vowell had two hits including a double with one RBI for the Cavaliers. Parker Isham also had two hits for Corunna.
Randall had two hits with one RBI for the Wolfpack.
Dom Garcia took the loss. He worked 12/3 innings and gave up five runs, no hits and eight walks.
