Paid In Full

NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop Hornets found themselves in familiar territory on Friday evening — winning a Division 7 district championship (their fourth in five years) thanks to a strong defensive effort.
In doing so, they repaid Pewamo-Westphalia for the lopsided loss the Pirates hung on the Hornets in the second round of last year’s playoffs.
“Defensively, it was a hell of an effort,” Head Coach Clint Galvas said after celebrating Friday’s win over Pewamo- Westphalia. “We know how good (the Pirates) are year in, year out. They’re well-coached.”
Much of the Hornets recent history against P-W has been positive — Galvas noted that his team topped the Pirates in 2018 on their way to a state championship — but that doesn’t mean that last year’s 53-21 loss stung any less.
“Of course it felt good,” Galvas said. “You’re darned-right it feels good after getting our butts kicked last year.”
The coach was referring to a lopsided loss his players suffered last season, which ended in Westphalia.
Galvas said that during Friday’s game, he was pleased that his defense, led by defensive lineman Jaden Curry, kept P-W out of the end zone several times after sustained drives by the Pirates. He feels there’s room for improvement on offense, however.
“The effort tonight was outstanding,” Galvas said. “But we gotta clean things up. We left too many points on the board.”
New Lothrop opened the scoring with a short touchdown run by junior quarterback Jack Kulhanek, followed by a successful two-point conversion, making the score 8-0 early in the second quarter.
Pewamo-Westphalia then got the ball back, and from inside their own 10-yard line, senior lineman Grayson Orr batted a pass, collected it, and returned it for a touchdown.
The rout was on. Kulhanek later added a third-quarter touchdown run to give the game its final, and the Hornets largely coasted after halftime.
The Hornets clearly have their eyes set on larger goals than a district championship.
“We’re not satisfied,” Galvas said. “The trophies are only going to get bigger from here on out. We know what our ultimate goal is. The competition is only going to get stiffer.”
New Lothrop will host the Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Lakers next week.
