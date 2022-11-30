OWOSSO — Peyton Spicer scored all 12 of her points in the second half to help push Owosso past visiting Chesaning in its girls basketball season opener, 47-38, on Tuesday.
The Trojans exacted some measure of revenge on the Indians, who sidelined Owosso in the district semifinals last season by a single point — 34-33, at Ovid-Elsie.
Spicer, a junior forward, added nine rebounds and five steals to her performance. Freshman point guard Danica Dwyer and junior shooting guard Skotti Ball-Duley each chipped in with 11 points for the Trojans.
Dwyer, shooting 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, also contributed seven rebounds and three assists while Ball-Duley, coming off rehab from a leg injury, grabbed four boards. Reese Thayer had seven points and four steals.
Chesaning junior guard Charley Mahan scored a game-high 19 points with three 3-pointers. Mahan was 6 of 10 from the line. Ava Devereaux, a junior forward, scored 10 points with seven rebounds and three assists, while junior center Hannah Oakes scored seven points with a pair of steals.
The first half of Tuesday’s game was a dogfight.
Owosso led 13-10 after the first eight minutes. Ball-Duley led the charge with six points — including 4-for-4 free throw shooting — and Thayer backed her with four. By halftime, the Indians had made an already close game even closer, pulling within one by the break at 21-20. Mahan and Devereaux each had seven early points and Oakes contributed four.
But the Trojans came out of intermission with gas in the tank, going on a 13-2 run to start the third quarter and epanding their lead to 34-22. Spicer scored six of her points in the span while Dwyer hit a big 3-pointer and made two free throws.
Owosso’s burst was fueled in part by some solid defense.
“We just really talked about picking up the intensity on defense — moving our feet, getting our hands up and just being aggressive,” Spicer said. “We played both zone and man tonight.”
Still, Chesaning wasn’t down for the count.
The Indians trailed 36-27 entering the fourth quarter ,but pulled to within 36-34 on Mahan’s 3-pointer with 3:59 left in the game. Spicer had the answer, however, scoring a basket underneath the hoop and following that with another two-pointer from outside with 2:10 left to make it 40-34 Trojans. Thayer’s 3-pointer from the corner made it 43-34 Trojans as Owosso put the game out of reach.
Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said he was happy with the Trojans’ balance.
“I’m super happy with the way everybody came through tonight,” Dwyer said. “We want to be a balanced team. We want to have four or five girls in double figures every night. We had three tonight.”
Chesaning coach Steve Keck said his team played hard but came up a little short. He said his team will only get better as the season goes along.
“It’s everybody’s first game and the officials let some pushing go inside but we’ve got to overcome that and play tougher,” Keck said. “We’ve got to do a better job shooting our free throws (10 of 17). But we know what we’ve got to work on to get better.”
Dwyer said he was happy with Owosso’s rebounding throughout the game.
“I thought we did a great job on the glass,” Dwyer said. “We battled.”
Owosso freshman Danica Dwyer made her first career start a memorable one.
“I knew I was coming into a very talented group of girls,” the freshman said. “And I just want to see how I can mold into them and work with what they have.”
Chesaning held a slight edge in 3-pointers, four to three, but Owosso shot 18-for-26 from the free throw line compared to the Indians’ 10-for-17 effort.
CHESANING SCORING: Kylie Florian 1 0-1 2, Charley Mahan 5 6-10 19, Hannah Oakes 3 1-2 7, Ava Devereaux 3 3-4 10. Totals 12 10-17 38.
OWOSSO SCORING: Desiree Mofield 2 0-0 4, Danica Dwyer 2 6-6 11, Reese Thayer 3 0-0 7, Skotti Ball-Duley 3 4-6 11, Lily Usher 0 1-2 1, Peyton Spicer 3 6-9 12, Jamie Maier 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 18-25 47.
