OWOSSO — Peyton Spicer scored all 12 of her points in the second half to help push Owosso past visiting Chesaning in its girls basketball season opener, 47-38, on Tuesday.

The Trojans exacted some measure of revenge on the Indians, who sidelined Owosso in the district semifinals last season by a single point — 34-33, at Ovid-Elsie.

