OWOSSO — Jay Tuttle hammered a 3-run homer for Owosso in the first game of a season-opening doubleheader Thursday but visiting Holly captured an 11-3 victory.
The Trojans managed five hits with Zach Evon, Carson Moore, Gage Davis and Hoyt Patrick all singling for Owosso.
Adam Marcotte pitched the first three innings with Hugh Doyle pitching two innings of relief and Daniel Wittum throwing the final two innings.
Game two was called due to darkness after two innings with the Trojans leading 4-3. Evon pitched the first 1 2/3 innings with Corbin Thompson pitching the last 1/3 of the final inning.
Owosso powered four hits with Evon doubling and Doyle, Corbin Thompson and Patrick all singling.
LESLIE — Leslie swept Owosso 4-3 and 4-0 as the Trojans opened the season Thursday for the 40th year under the head coaching tutelage of JoEllen Smith.
Freshman Danica Dwyer took the loss in the first game. The righthander worked six innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out four.
Owosso totaled nine hits in Game 1 with Lexi Hemker, Emily Pumford and Kylee Nesbit each tagging multiple hits.
Freshman lefthander Audri Hrncharik took the loss in Game 2. She surrendered four runs on six hits over seven innings. She also struck out four.
Pumford laced two hits in three at-bats for the Trojans.
MONTROSE — Montrose topped Perry 5-0 Thursday in girls varsity soccer play.
Autumn Pavlica of Perry made 13 first-half saves to keep the Ramblers within 1-0 of the Rams.
OWOSSO — Bath spoiled Owosso’s season opener Thursday, 1-0.
The Trojan coaching staff praised the work of the Owosso squad including midfielders Sophie Brown and Leah Miller, centerbacks Mallory Dennis and Grace Perry.
“These four players set the tone for the entire game with their physical play and desire to win every ball,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird.
CHESANING — Alma defeated Chesaning 6-2 in girls varsity tennis play Thursday.
The Indians’ victories came at No. 1 singles, where Terrah Moyer captured a 6-0, 6-0 triumph, and at No. 3 singles, where Katie Diener won 7-5, 6-3.
