LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg will try to make some baseball history tonight when it travels to Lansing Catholic to play the Cougars in a Division 3 regional semifinal.
The Wolfpack (17-13) will try for the school’s first-ever regional baseball victory during the 5 p.m. clash at Lansing Catholic High School. The Cougars stand 21-10.
“When I took this program over five years ago, we had won only one district title in school history,” Laingsburg coach Todd Randall said. “Winning it three out of the last four seasons is pretty good. That’s a pretty good feat for these kids. It’s all about the kids, it’s not about me, it’s about them.”
With a win, Laingsburg — the only Shiawassee County-area baseball team left in the postseason — would advance to Saturday’s Division 3 super regional at Davenport University in Grand Rapids to face either Montague or Grand Rapids Northpointe in the regional finals at 10 a.m. The winner advances to the state quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Other regional semifinals in the Davenport super regional tonight include Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Hemlock 5 p.m. at Chesaning and Grand Rapids Covenant Christian vs. Watervliet at 5:30 p.m. at Bangor.
Randall said the Wolfpack are a confident bunch after winning a district at Perry this past Saturday. The Wolfpack defeated Durand, 11-0, in the district championship game. Ty Randall, the coach’s son, pitched a one-hitter through the first four innings for Laingsburg and struck out 10.
“Probably our biggest key to winning (tonight) is being efficient on the mound,” coach Randall said. “Making sure we pound the zone. Ty is going to get the start on the hill and he’s just got to be really efficient, throwing strikes. Defensively, we’ve got to play solid. Offensively we’ve got to hit the ball. We don’t have to re-invent baseball, we just have to play solid.”
Ty Randall, a sophomore, leads the Wolfpack in batting average at .442, and is the ace of the pitching staff.
“He’s our best athlete and he’s our best player,” Todd Randall said.
Ty Randall said there is always pressure at the regionals, but he said he feels he has a strong defense to support him.
“Really our defense is super good,” the 10th grader said. “I mean, they are all super confident when I’m on the mound. I really think we have a good shot.”
Ethan West, one of two seniors on the team, has been a steady catcher for the team. Laingsburg is also features a solid outfield core of freshman Dominic Garcia (center field), senior Cooper Wilson (right field) and junior Johnson (left field).
Dominic Garcia leveled four hits in the district finals win over Durand.
“Our outfield is really solid, strong and fast and they cover a lot of ground,” Todd Randall said. “And, like I say, infield-wise we’ve been pretty solid as well.”
