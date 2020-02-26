OWOSSO — Perry seniors Brodie Crim and Caleb Leykauf were too much for Owosso as the Ramblers rolled past the Trojans 63-32 Tuesday night.
Crim scored 17 points and Leykauff added 16 for the Ramblers (13-4). Perry opened the game on a Crim-led 17-1 run in the first quarter and led 26-8 at halftime.
“Our seniors set the tone for us right off the bat and (the rest of the team) just kept it going,” Perry head coach Mike Shauver said. “It was a good team win and we’ll look to keep it rolling in our last few games.”
Shauver also praised the Ramblers’ defensive performance.
“I thought our defense was good, especially in the first half,” he said. “To hold them to eight (points at halftime) was big and our defense really carried us tonight.”
Offense was once again the biggest issue that plagued the Trojans (1-17). Owosso shot 25% from the floor and didn’t score from the field until the 6-minute mark in the second quarter. The Trojans also struggled to contend with the Ramblers on both ends of the court.
“We got off to a really poor start,” Owosso head coach Dave Owens said. “We missed some defensive assignments and some box-outs early and they capitalized. (Perry) played at a different speed than we did and they used that speed to take advantage of our miscues.”
Eddie Mishler led the Trojans with eight points and four rebounds. Peyton Fields added five points and five boards.
Owosso scored 14 points in the third quarter, but it was far too little, too late. Owens said his team needs to work on getting off to better starts so they’re not constantly behind the eight-ball.
“We have to be ready to play,” he said. “We have to come out with a little more intensity and mental toughness at the beginning of the game so we’re not playing a step or two behind.”
PERRY 63, OWOSSO 32
PERRY (13-4): Brodie Crim 7 0-0 16, Gage Foster 3 0-0 6, Anthony Lewis 3 2-2 11, Caleb Leykauf 7 0-0 17 Totals: 25 5-12 63.
OWOSSO (1-17): Eddie Mishler 3 0-0 8, Peyton Fields 2 0-0 5, Hunter Blaha 2 1-2 5, Kaleb Anderson 1 2-2 4 Totals: 11 7-8 32.
Perry 17 9 16 21 — 63
Owosso 1 7 14 10 — 32
3-Point Goals: Owosso 3 (Mishler 2); Perry 8 (Leykauf 3, Lewis 3). Rebounds: Owosso 24 (Fields 5); Perry 38 (Leykauf 9). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Owosso 14 ; Perry 12 . Assists: Owosso 4 (Blaha 2); Perry 12 (CJ King 5). Steals: Owosso 7 (Fields 2, Blaha 2); Perry 6 (King 2). Blocked Shots: Owosso 2 ; Perry 1.
