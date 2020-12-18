FOOTBALL: Robinson steps down as Corunna coach

CORUNNA — Kyle Robinson will not be Corunna’s varsity football coach next year, saying he has decided to step down after six seasons.
Robinson, who started with the Cavaliers in 2015, had a 30-28 record at Corunna, including 5-4 this fall. The Cavaliers finished 3-3 in the COVID-19-shortened regular season, then posted playoff victories over Birch Run and Richmond before falling to unbeaten Frankenmuth, 56-14.
Robinson said he “won’t be going anywhere,” but decided it was time to take a break from being the head coach. He will retain his teaching position at Corunna High School and said he still wants to coach, but “in a different role.”
“I love Corunna and look forward to continuing to make an impact in the district as a teacher and coach, it is the best place to work with the best people,” Robinson said in an email Thursday. “I have been doing a lot of thinking since the season got over about being at a point in my life where I want to step back into a different role as a coach and devote more time to myself and others. I feel like I have given an unprecedented amount of time to football, to which I loved every second of it and I have missed out on a lot of things. I can be my own worst enemy for that. Just a lot of reflection on life and wanting to try something new.”
Robinson was hired as Corunna’s coach following the resignation of Chris Curtiss in November 2014. Robinson had served as an assistant coach under Curtiss for two years and was previously the head track and field coach and a football assistant at Chesaning for five years. He was also an assistant coach at Albion College, where he played for four years. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School.
Robinson’s teams were successful right away at Corunna, making the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. The 2016 team went 9-3 and won a district championship before losing in regionals to state finalist Detroit Country Day. That followed an 8-2 2015 season which ended with a 29-27 loss to Lake Fenton in the first round.
The Cavaliers finished 5-4 in 2017, missing the playoffs for the first time under Robinson. Corunna then went 1-8 and 2-7 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Robinson went 5-1 against rival Owosso.
As of late Thursday morning, the Corunna varsity football head coaching vacancy had already been posted on the Corunna Public Schools website.
The job application deadline is Jan. 8.
“We truly appreciate everything Coach Robinson did for our football program over the past 6 seasons,” Corunna athletic director Jason Beldyga said in an email this morning. “His commitment to our student-athletes and their growth on and off the field was phenomenal.”
