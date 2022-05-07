LAINGSBURG — Statistically speaking, it’s not all that often that acing a school project will involve getting to play a sport you love while raising money for a noble cause, but Laingsburg High School seniors Jack Byrnes and Noah Hagerty were able to pull off that synergistic trifecta Saturday.
Needing to come up with a capstone to enact and present about for their “senior writing class” and given very broad parameters for what said project must entail — it simply needed to be “something big … that we’re passionate about,” per Hagerty — the pair decided that they wanted to revive the “Battle in the ‘Burg” 3-on-3 basketball tournament, which had flourished under the watch of former LHS hoops head Greg Mitchell, but fizzled after he left to take the head coaching gig at Hope College.
“It used to be a very popular event in the community until a few years ago,” Hagerty said. “I used to play in it when I was in elementary and middle school.”
Byrnes too — he and Hagerty were both regulars on the Wolfpack varsity this season — was a regular participant, but said that the tournament had not been held since the duo was in eighth grade.
“It’s definitely been a while,” Byrnes said. “Too long.”
If Saturday’s attendance serves as any indication, it would seem like a decent chunk of the Laingsburg community agrees with him. Viewership compared favorably to a high-stakes high school contest — though the atmosphere was understandably more relaxed.
The numbers took Byrnes aback.
“I didn’t expect this many people to come,” Byrnes said. “I walked into the aux gym (where two of the tournament’s four active courts were) and the bleachers were just packed with people. It was amazing. So cool to see.”
But bringing back the “Battle” was no mean feat. Hagerty and Byrnes had to do plenty of legwork
The first — surprisingly thorny — obstacle was just finding a place to hold the thing.
“We had to compete with a lot of other things to get gym time, so finding a date was a bit of a struggle for us,” said Hagerty. “Once we had a date we moved on to designing the shirts.”
Ultimately there would be three different t-shirts with mildly differing designs. There were pink shirts for volunteers and black shirts for tourney champs. Most significant however, were the purple shirts given to every participating player as part of their $25 tournament entry fee.
Purple was chosen for the main shirt because it is the color of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month (coming up in June) and the Alzheimer’s Association, to which Byrnes and Hagerty decided they would donate any proceeds from the event over expenses.
Alzheimer’s awareness and prevention is a cause that has become unfortunately personal to Byrnes within the past year, as his mother was diagnosed with the disease at the age of just 54.
Byrne’s estimated, with quiet pride, that the tournament had generated “over $2,000” for the cause.
Contracted for the shirts was the Ovid-based Kimberly’s Creations.
Hagerty said that Kimberly’s was chosen in part because of their “reasonable” pricing, which was important to the pair because, “we wanted the event to be a cheaper thing,” people could easily participate in.
But even Kimberly’s reasonableness, didn’t stop Hagerty and Byrnes from hunting up sponsors to help fund the tournament. They were ultimately able to secure seven — including Laingsburg Youth Basketball, Bottoms Up Contracting, Choice Realty, Twilliger’s Tavern, The Sudsy Jalopy, the Wade Family and the Laingsburg branch of Central Pharmacy.
With sponsors secured and t-shirts drawn up, a registration drive was the next big thing for the firm of Byrnes and Hagerty.
Laingsburg Youth Basketball was invaluable to them in this, hosting registration forms on its website.
To drum up interest, Byrnes and Hagerty beat the streets — real and electronic.
“We went around and advertised at all of the schools and on the Facebook community pages and Instagram,” Hagerty said. “It was a lot of moving around and getting stuff done.”
All in all, the duo was able to sign up 22 teams comprised of 81 players across four divisions — adult, high school, seventh/eight-grade and fifth/sixth.
Additionally, they wrangled 13 volunteers to help ensure the tournament ran smoothly, which, by all accounts it did.
“It has gone amazing,” Hagerty said. “You run something like this, with a lot of people, and you assume that there are going to be some problems, but we haven’t run into any. Everything has gone well, and everybody’s been very helpful and respectful.”
Both Hagerty and Byrnes indicated that they’d like to make sure that the Battle in the Burg doesn’t have anymore hiatuses in its future.
“We’re going to try and bring it back for sure,” said Byrnes.
“We set up the building blocks for it this year, so it’ll get easier as time goes on,” said Hagerty. “It’s just a fun thing for the community, so we both figured we’d be willing to find time to do this again.”
Byrnes and Hagerty both participated in the tournament’s high school bracket, in addition to shouldering organizer duties.
Teams went through two games of pool play before being seeded for a single-elimination tournament. Games were played to 21 with baskets counting for two points inside the arc and three beyond — as opposed to the one and two points shots are commonly worth in streetball.
Byrnes’ squad, comprised of Miguel Fajardo, DayShawn Bowman and Addison Goff, in addition to himself fell in the opening round of the bracket. He wasn’t too cut up about it though. “It’s just good to see this all back,” he said.
Hagerty fared better, teaming with Ethan West and Connor Hulliberger to make it to the finals before falling to the trio of Eli Woodruff, Devondre Chandler and Seth Sivak, 21-20 on a ridiculous fadeaway by Woodruff.
The adult division was won by “Team Wade,” headlined by former Wolfpack menaces Andrew and Ryan Wade, along with Stephen Gerger and Alex Barragan.
Tops in the seventh/eighth-grade realm was the “Cobra Kai” squad of Jake Rivet, Leandro Dolega-Caceres and Waylon Rowley, while the fifth/sixth-grade division belonged lock-stock-and-barrel to the “Hot Shots.”
The Hot Shots were the only girls in the playing field at any level, and may have made the fellas in other brackets thankful there weren’t any more. Consisting of Laingsburg resident Brooklyn Holm and her travel-ball teammates Jayla Laster, Layla Bromberg and Rowan Hart, the Hot Shots had their foot on the gas all the way through a 22-6 champ game win, hitting several step-back threes.
