Irelan leaves indelible marks in softball, swimming

OWOSSO — Macy Irelan’s senior softball season at Owosso has not officially started, but this week’s Athlete of the Week would love a repeat performance from last year.
As a junior, Irelan led the Trojans to a historic Division 2 state championship and a 37-3 record. Irelan pitched every victory for Owosso, including an 8-5 win over Marysville for the first-ever MHSAA-sanctioned state championship in any sport for the Trojans.
Irelan pitched all seven innings with nine strikeouts and one walk in the title game at Michigan State’s Secchia Stadium.
“I just remember the entire community being there,” Irelan said. “And seeing the pictures. And each time I see a new person that I recognize and that’s super cool.”
Irelan is a record-setter in both softball and swimming. Owosso softball coach JoEllen Smith said Irelan is the best pitcher she has coached in her four decades at Owosso.
“Macy has an amazing work ethic in both swim and softball,” Smith said. “She plays softball year round with a very elite Finesse team. She is the most talented pitcher I have had the pleasure of coaching in the last 39 years.”
Irelan compiled a sterling 0.78 ERA in 2021. She struck out a school-record 487 batters — 14th-best all-time in state history — while allowing just 42 walks. Her 37 wins was a school record and tied for 14th-best in state history. She pitched a school-record 249 innings.
Irelan also set many offensive school records. She had 25 doubles — which ranks fifth best all-time in the state — and 55 RBIs. Her 69 hits ranked second all-time in school history.
“Macy will break many career records at the end of her season and that will be only playing three years because of COVID in 2020,” Smith said.
Irelan, who is committed to play softball next year at Kent State University, helped the Trojans win the Flint Metro League championship during the regular season. Then came the district, regional and state crowns.
One memorable postseason game was a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Wayland in the state quarterfinals. Owosso trailed 4-3 with two outs in the seventh when Madyson Rainey tied the game with her first homer of the season. Owosso won it in the eighth on Neveah Ginger’s walk-off single.
“(Wayland) had that game,” she said. “Then Maddie Rainey hit the home run.”
Owosso also rallied for a 6-1, 10-inning win over Lake Odessa Lakewood in the regional championship game. Owosso trailed 1-0 in the seventh with two outs and no one on. Trojan outfielder Kendall Anderson then hit a towering pop-up between home and the pitcher’s circle, but it managed to drop in safely. Ginger tied the game with a single and Owosso scored five runs in the eighth to give Smith her first-ever regional title.
“I think the most memorable game was actually the regional finals game,” Irelan said. “That was Jo’s first regional finals and that was the most stress that I had. I wasn’t even picturing a state championship run at that point. That pop up should have been caught. That replays in my dreams over and over again.”
Irelan worked all 10 innings, and along with striking out 20, walked just one and gave up just four hits.
“Each time I got down, my team was there to pick me back up,” Irelan said. “They proved me wrong each time when I let myself down.”
In July, Irelan helped the Finesse 16-and-under Dreher/Lesko squad, a Michgian-Ohio based travel team, win the 2021 USA Softball GOLD Nationals in Salem, Virginia. The team won 10-2 in five innings over Florida as Irelan started and was the winning pitcher.
Finesse had a wealth of Division 1 talent, including Michigan state recruits Britain Beshears and Mandy Esman, Northwestern-bound Kelsey Nader and Princeton signee Abby Hornberger.
“It’s just a very impressive lineup and that entire weekend, I maybe pitched four innings,” Irelan said. :There’s another pitcher there who is extremely talented. She’s way better than I am and her name is Megan Nuechterlein. She’s also going to Kent State. She’s a year younger than I am.”
Looking ahead to the upcoming 2022 high school season, Irelan and the Trojans have high hopes again, despite graduating four senior starters.
“Obviously, that run last year took a lot of luck and a lot of perfectly-timed things,” Irelan said. “A lot of things have to fall your way and work in your direction. But we have a lot of talent and we’re going to take it one pitch at a time.”
In swimming, Irelan has set or shared six school records. She holds individual school records in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 18 seconds), the 100 butterfly (1:00.35) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.61). She has helped set other school records in the 200 medley relay (1:55.26), the 200 free relay (1:42.30) and 400 free relay (3:48.52).
As a junior, Irelan became Owosso’s first female swimmer to capture All-State honors, finishing seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:00.53) at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 swim finals at Lake Orion. She had, like all competitors, been forced to endure an extended pause due to COVID-19 restrictions. She also placed 19th in the 50 free.
“I’m most proud of my state meet performance last year,” Irelan said. “It wasn’t just because of my time but also because I spent over two months just training by myself, not even knowing if the season was going to come to a close because of COVID. Just how I kept working. I knew without my parents pushing me, I would have given up.”
Irelan helped the Trojans place second in the Flint Metro League Championships in the fall with 400 points, the most Owosso has accumulated since joining the league. She was a Flint Metro second-teamer in the 200 IM, the 100 butterfly, the 200 medley relay with Lily Usher, Amanda Brainerd and Mya LaMay, and the 400 free relay with Kate Grinnell, Brainerd and Britney Aurara-Erazo.
Irelan was a four-time medal winner at the Division 3 state finals her senior season. She placed 13th in the 200 I.M., 14th in the 100 butterfly and helped Owosso finish 11th in the 200 free relay and 15th in the 400 free relay.
Irelan — whose father Steve Irelan serves as Owosso’s current athletic director — said she’d like to follow a somewhat similar career path.
“I want to go into sports management,” Irelan said. “I want to be an athletic director like my father but more of a college or university type. I also like what (ESPN broadcaster) Amanda Scarborough does on television for SEC softball. I’ve idolized her for quite a long time and her line of work.”
