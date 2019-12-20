Three years ago I tried to correctly pick the winners of each college football bowl game.
The results were, uh, not so great. Including the College Football Playoff final, I went 19-21.
It’s been a couple weeks since Pigskin Picks ended and I’ve got prognostication withdrawal. As the Pigskin Picks Le Champion, who better to give it another whirl?
By the way, the trophy looks nice on my desk, fellas.
We’ll go in chronological order, with the exception of CFP semis and final, which I’ll leave for last.
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5)
Buffalo beat MAC West champ Central Michigan by 23 back in October, so that’s something that kind of pops off the page. Charlotte was middle-of-the-road in the the Conference USA East Division and the 49ers’ most notable factoid is probably losing to Clemson 52-10. Not the Chicago Bulls 35, 49ers East 20.
Frisco Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6)
The classic Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl is so obscure that when you Google “Tropical Smoothie Bowl” it comes up with recipes for Tropical Smoothie bowls instead of the football game. Neither team has any attention-grabbing wins, which is pretty fitting. Utah State by a touchdown.
New Mexico Bowl
Cent. Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3)
The Aztecs (great nickname) upended UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Week 2 and were a solid team in the Mountain West. Jim McElwain turned CMU into a MAC division champion after just one win in 2018-19, though I’m not encouraged by how the Chippewas looked in the MAC championship in a losing effort to Miami-Ohio. San Diego State 42, CMU 31.
Cure Bowl
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5)
The Cure Bowl is named to support breast cancer awareness, so this game is at least for a good cause. You may have heard Georgia Southern’s name at some point this season — the Eagles handed No. 20 Appalachian State its only loss of the year. Georgia Southern 38, Liberty 17.
Boca Raton Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. Florida Atlantic (10-3)
This probably would have been more interesting if FAU coach Lane Kiffin hadn’t left for Ole Miss. SMU 30, FAU 20.
Camellia Bowl
Florida International (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5)
Again, not much to write home about with these two teams. FIU was near the bottom of its division in C-USA and the Red Wolves went 5-3 in the Sun Belt. Wolves, but Red, 33, FIU 16.
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5)
The storyline here is the coaches: Boise State coach Bryan Harsin replaced Chris Petersen, who left the Broncos to coach Washington. Petersen is on his way out again, as this will be his last game before Jimmy Lake takes over. An inspired Huskies team sends him out with a win. Washington 34, Boise 31.
New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State (12-1) vs. UAB (9-4)
Appalachian State moved up from the FCS in 2013 and promptly won the Sun Belt Conference four times. Maybe time to move them up again? I hear the NFC North could use a replacement for a lackluster team. Appetizers 37, Blazers 17.
Gasparilla Bowl
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4)
At least we know UCF won’t try to declare itself national champions after this game. Maybe. Freshman QB Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 3,393 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, making the Knights offense a problem for anyone. The Thundering Herd kept things close against Boise State though, so it won’t be easy. UCF 37, Marshall 30.
Hawaii Bowl
Hawaii (9-5) vs. BYU (7-5)
Hawaii usually always ends up playing in this game if they’re bowl eligible. The Aloha State is such a destination paradise I think it’d be funny to throw ‘em a curve one year and send the Rainbow Warriors to a place everyone hates, like Ohio. BYU’s wins over Power Five teams Tennessee and USC in back-to-back weeks in September are hard to ignore, even if the Cougars didn’t particularly do much after that. BYU 35, Hawaii 28.
Quick Lane Bowl
Eastern Michigan (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh (7-5)
Eastern was on the bowl bubble, but the Eagles are headed to Detroit for a matchup with the Panthers and head coach Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi returns to the Great Lakes State, where he was a defensive coordinator at Michigan State during the Spartans’ successful run in the middle part of the decade. Somebody keep an eye on Mark Dantonio during this game — he may try to kidnap Pat and smuggle him back to East Lansing. Pitt 24, EMU 14.
Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech (9-3) vs. Miami (6-6)
It’s been up-and-down under first-year Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz. A win over a C-USA foe probably won’t move the needle for Diaz much — but it’s better than a loss. Miami 21, Tech 17.
Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4)
At this point, we all know what Michigan State is. Unless Dantonio makes a drastic coordinator change before the bowl, I don’t see much going differently for the Spartans. The offense is just not going to score a lot of points, so MSU is going to rely on a sometimes-servicable defense to win. The Demon Deacons have shown the ability to score — they hung 59 on Louisville — so even a good defensive effort might not be enough. Wake Forest 20, MSU 16.
Military Bowl
Temple (8-4) vs. North Carolina (6-6)
For the third time in four years, the “Military Bowl” doesn’t feature one of the service academies. Like, come on guys, what are we doing here? Tar Heels 30, Owls 28.
Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)
Both teams lost to the best teams on their schedule and beat up on the bottom half of their respective conferences, so it’s a coin flip for me. A&M 27, Oklahoma State 20.
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6)
The only acceptable trophy for this game is a lifetime supply of Cheez-Its. It’s the fair thing to do for making teams wear that logo patch for 3 1/2 hours. Air Force’s triple-option offense causes problems for so many teams and the Cougars are the next victim. Air Force 36, Wazzu 33.
Cotton Bowl
Memphis (12-1) vs. Penn State (10-2)
I have a hard time seeing Memphis win this game after Mike Norvell bolted the program to take over Florida State. Maybe they come out inspired, but I don’t see it against a good Penn State team. Nittany Lions 31, Memphis 23.
Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
Kind of an oddball game for the Irish, who are a top-15 team. Surprising they didn’t get a more marquee matchup or game. The Cyclones are no pushover by any means, having nearly knocked off Oklahoma and Baylor, the top two teams in the Big 12. Notre Dame 23, Iowa State 20.
First Responder Bowl
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)
The Battle of the Westerns, which I have to believe was done on purpose. Western Michigan got sloppy in the last week of the regular season, losing to Northern Illinois and blowing a chance at the MAC Championship. Coach Tim Lester probably wasn’t happy about that. WMU 31, Hilltoppers 27.
Music City Bowl
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5)
Win six or seven games and then ring in the new year in Nashville. Not a bad deal for football mediocrity, if you can get it. Both teams have solid run games — Louisville’s Javian Hawks has 1,420 yards, while the Bulldogs counter with Kylin Hill, who has 1,347 yards and 10 touchdowns. Louisville’s got the better pass game, however. Louisville 37, Other MSU 28.
Redbox Bowl
California (7-5) vs. Illinois (6-6)
The Pac-12 was so awful this year I gotta believe even the worst Big Ten team could win this game — even Rutgers. OK, maybe not Rutgers. You can’t stop the power of Lovie Smith’s magnificent beard, you can only hope to contain it. Illinois 34, Cal 28.
Orange Bowl
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4)
Florida QB Kyle Trask announced a few weeks ago he would be returning for the 2020 season, so there doesn’t appear to be a reason to skip this game. Virginia QB Bryce Perkins is a senior, but he doesn’t have the name recognition of a Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa, so he’ll probably play, too, in an effort to increase his draft stock. Gators 34, Virginia 20.
Belk Bowl
Virginia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)
Star Kentucky RB Lynn Bowden Jr. delcared for the draft, but he said he’ll play this game, which is a boost for the Wildcats. None of Kentucky’s seven wins were particularly impressive, however. Hokies 31, Kentucky 21.
Sun Bowl
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5)
Willie Taggart is out at FSU and Mike Norvell is in. Norvell won’t be coaching just yet, though. Sun Devils 21, ‘Noles 17.
Liberty Bowl
Navy (10-2) vs. Kansas State (8-4)
K-State is responsible for Oklahoma’s only loss, but Navy’s potent option running attack is always tricky to stop. Navy 28, K-State 24.
Arizona Bowl
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5)
Wyoming beat Missouri in Week 1 and nearly knocked off Boise State. Thats’s good enough for me. Cowboys 37, Georgia State 28.
Alamo Bowl
Utah (11-2) vs. Texas (7-5)
A trip to San Antonio is the Utes’ consolation prize for laying a dud in the Pac-12 Championship game. Texas lost three of its last five, so it’s not exactly coming in hot. Utah 30, Texas 27.
Citrus Bowl
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)
The outcome of this game will hinge on how many of Alabama’s starters sit out to prep for the draft. If the marquee guys sit, Michigan might only lose by a couple touchdowns. Alabama 38, Michigan 23.
Outback Bowl
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3)
Minnesota’s risen astronomically under P.J. Fleck, but its 21-point loss in the final week to Wisconsin showed the Gophers weren’t quite ready for the big stage. Auburn, likely still on a high after winning the Iron Bowl, will sink Minnesota’s boat. Auburn 38, Minnesota 24.
Rose Bowl
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3)
Oregon’s got the 10th-best run defense in FBS, so the Ducks might be able to hold Jonathan Taylor in check like they did Utah’s Zack Moss. I don’t think Badgers QB Jack Coan can match his Oregon counterpart Justin Herbert. Oregon 41, Wisconsin 28.
Sugar Bowl
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2)
Two teams that, in the end, weren’t quite ready for the bright lights of the playoff. Baylor took Oklahoma to the limit a couple times and Georgia just hasn’t impressed me this year. Baylor 30, Georgia 28.
Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6)
After missing out on the AAC title, the Bearcats take on a Steve Addazio-free BC team. The Eagles never had more than seven wins under Addazio, so you be the judge of whether that’s good or bad. Cincy 34, Boston College 17.
Gator Bowl
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennesee (7-5)
Indiana made a brief return to the Top 25 after a 7-2 start, then lost by a touchdown at Penn State and got smoked 39-14 by Michigan. On the other side, I’m honestly impressed Tennesee won seven times after losing to BYU and Georgia State — at home — to open the season. Hoosiers 27, Vounteers 23.
Idaho Potato Bowl
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5)
Nevada beat Purdue in Week 1, then got railed 77-6 by Oregon and it’s been up and down ever since. Ohio needed to win its last two to get to six wins. Nevada 21, Ohio 13.
Armed Forces Bowl
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6)
We’re at the point in the column where I don’t feel like researching mediocre teams as much. Golden Hurricane is a cool nickname. Tulane 24, USM 20.
Lendingtree Bowl
Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami (Ohio) (8-5)
Louisana is the Ragin’ Cajuns and you can’t make me pick against a name like that. Cajun Rage 42, Redhawks 20.
Peach Bowl (CFP semi)
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. LSU (13-0)
A Jalen Hurts-led Oklahoma going against Tagovailoa and Alabama in the playoffs would have been movie-worthy drama. We’ll have to settle for the No. 1-ranked Tigers and Heisman winner Joe Burrow as Crimson Tide stunt doubles. LSU 41, Oklahoma 30.
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semi)
Clemson (13-0) vs. Ohio State (13-0)
The ACC was incredibly weak this season and Ohio State is one of the best teams the Big Ten has ever produced. Clemson is dethroned. Buckeyes 33, Clemson 28.
CFP National
Championship
LSU over Ohio State
If there is one team in the country that can crack Ohio State’s defense, it’s Burrow and LSU. If the Tigers can neutralize or at least slow down Chase Young, I like their chances at winning this game. LSU 27, Ohio State 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.