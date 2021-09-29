BYRON — Ben Anibal, Mason Stark and James Miller each scored two goals to lift Byron to an 8-0 victory over Otisville LakeVille Tuesday at Eagle Stadium.
Hawkins Whitehead and Nathan Webster also scored for the Eagles.
Billy Bailey made nine saves for Byron (12-2 overall, 4-0 MMAC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.