OWOSSO — The Owosso girls swimming team captured a season-opening 111-52 victory Thursday over Caro.
Macy Irelan was first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Irelan also teamed up with Mira Sivulka, Britney Erazo and Kate Grinnell to win the 200 free relay.
Erazo was first in the 200 and 100 freestyle. She also teamed up with Sivulka, Lily Usher and Mya LaMay to win the 400 free relay.
The Trojans also received first-place swims from Grinnell (500 free), Usher (100 backstroke) and Amanda Brainerd (100 breaststroke).
“Despite it being very early in the season, the Trojans turned in many great swims,” Owosso coach Andy Murray said via email. “Britney Erazo, Lily Usher, Amanda Brainerd, Rebecca Starr and Birdie Tkaczyk to name just a few.”
